Queenstown/Ariel X1 win Essequibo Auto Sales Softball competition

Latest update December 24th, 2023 12:59 AM
Dec 24, 2023 Sports
Kaieteur Sports – Queenstown/Ariel X1 defeated Airy Hall Empires by eight wickets to win the Essequibo Auto Sales Softball competition.
The six-team 15-over, round-round tournament recently concluded at Queenstown Community Centre, Essequibo Coast, Region 2 (Pomeroon-Supenaam).
Queenstown/Ariel chased down Airy Hall Empires’ 152 with two overs to spare.
Frank Satrohan led the way with 58 while Jonathan Fernandes chipped in with 53.
Satrohan was named player-of-the-match for his brilliant, batting performance.
Queenstown/Ariel X1 received $200,000 and a trophy while the runners-up team took home $20,000 and a trophy as well.
Third-place winner Aurora Secondary School were also given a trophy.
The three other participating teams were: Walton Hall, Queenstown Tigers and Huist Diren.
Organizer Brian Mangar thanked the teams for their participation and also the sponsors. Those were: 786 Auto Imports, KSR Auto Sales, MD Auto Sales, Skyy Imports, AK Dealers, Richie’s Auto Body Work and Detailing and AB Tints and Graphics Design.
