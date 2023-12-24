Project “Cricket Gear for young and promising cricketers in Guyana” provides cricket gear to No. 65 Young Titans

Kaieteur Sports – This joint initiative between Kishan Das of the USA and GCB executive Anil Beharry has recently supported a group of males and females, youths included, by providing cricket gear. Traditional hard ball and soft ball cricketers from No.65 Young Titans benefited from two pairs of batting pads, one pair of wicketkeeping pads, one pair of wicketkeeping gloves, five pairs of batting gloves, one box, two cricket bats, one pair of thigh pads, twenty caps, one helmet and two gear bags.

The aim of this joint project is to keep as many youths as possible off the streets and get them involved in sports. Over the years, too many young kids are caught up in drugs and crimes. It is our hope that our contributions will make a difference in their lives and the communities in which they live. The caps were donated by former West Indies “B” all rounder Derek Kallicharran who now resides in the USA. The gear was recently handed over to club leaders Chandradat Nankooar and Vanessa Khemraj.

Total cricket related items received/purchased so far: $370,000 in cash, thirteen colored cricket uniforms, two trophies, seventeen pairs of cricket boots, thirty one pairs of batting pads, thirty three cricket bats, twenty nine pairs of batting gloves, twenty four thigh pads, three pairs of wicket keeping pads, six arm guards, two chest guards, two boxes, ten cricket bags, six bat rubbers, six helmets, one softball cricket bat and ten boxes of white balls. In addition to the above, over $600,000 worth in gear was donated by Sheik Mohamed, former National wicket keeper/batsman. All cash collected is being used to purchase cricket gear requested and not available at the time.

To date, sixty nine young players from all three counties of Guyana have benefited from five gear bags, two trophies, four arm guards, twenty nine bats, three boxes, six helmets, twenty four pairs of cricket shoes, seventeen pairs of batting pads, twenty three thigh pads, one bat rubber, twenty nine pairs of batting gloves and three pairs of wicketkeeping gloves. In addition, two clubs in the Pomeroon area benefited from two used bats. Pomeroon, Leguan and Wakenam Cricket Committees and Cotton Tree Die Hard also received one box of red cricket balls each, Cold Fusion Cricket Club thirteen color uniforms while RHCCCC received three boxes of balls, fifteen white cricket shirts, one pair of junior batting pads, one pair of wicket keeping gloves and a set of stumps and bails. Other beneficiaries are The Essequibo Cricket Board, the Town of Lethem and youth coach, Travis Persaud, softball teams in the Upper Corentyne area, No.65 Young Titans, Just Try CC, National fast bowler Shemar Joseph and Nehemiah Hohenkirk.

Cricket related items, used or new, are distributed free of cost to young and promising cricketers in Guyana. Skills, discipline and education are important characteristics of the recipients. Talent spotting is being done across the country and club leaders also assist to identify talent. Progressive and well managed cricket clubs with a youth programme will also benefit.

We take this opportunity to thank Javed and Imran of West Indian Sports Complex, Option Group of USA, Hilbert Foster, Bish Panday of P and P Insurance Brokers, Sean Devers, Trevis Simon, Årïêl J. Tïlkú, Aaron Beharry, Leanna Bachan and Imran Saccoor, Devon Ramnauth, Teddy Singh, Romash Munna, Ravi Etwaroo, Kelvin Brijlall, Ravin Harkishun, Surendra Harkishun, Allan Mangru and Dennis Mangru, Vishal Mahabir, Sherman Austin, Huburn Evans, Rajendra Sadeo and Ramesh Sunich of Trophy Stall, Sheik Mohamed of Star Sports Awards and Trophies, Ajay Gainda of Cricket Equipment Guyana, Gajanand Singh, Peter Ramkissoon, Rabindranath Saywack, Roshan Gaffoor, Ameer Rahaman, Chin Singh, Denesh Chandrapaul, Davo Naraine of UK, Dr Cecil Beharry, Raj Mathura, Raj Bharrat, Latch Mohabir and family, Suresh Dhanai, Vishal Nagamootoo, Moses Nagamootoo, Regal Sports Store, Omkar Singh, Parmanand Dhaniram,Denanauti Singh, Krishna Rengensamy, Ishwar Singh, Ricky Deonarain of 4R Bearings, Terry Mathura, Kennard Verapen and NY Pioneer Cricket Club and Derek Kallicharran. We thank the media for the role they are playing in promoting this venture. Distribution will continue.

Anyone interested to contribute can contact Anil Beharry on 623 6875 or Kishan Das on 1 718 664 0896.