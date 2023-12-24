Premier Guyanese MUA Susan ‘SAKS’ Ibrahim is a ‘Special Person’

By Rehanna Ramsay

Waterfalls Magazine – “The love of beauty is taste but the creation of beauty is art,” said famous American Philosopher, Ralph Waldo Emerson.

Perhaps, this is the thinking that drives this week’s Special Person, a premier Guyanese Makeup Artist (MUA) whose reputation precedes her; so much so that the name, Susan ‘SAKS’ Ibrahim has become synonymous to class, beauty and sophistication. Ibrahim is readily on call especially during this festive time of year. Despite being booked and busy, the MUA was gracious enough to take time out from her busy schedule to share her inspiring journey with The Waterfalls Magazine.

She told The Waterfalls that circumstances led her to hone her passion for cosmetics and makeup artistry. The mother of two said her career as a MUA came about after the birth of her second daughter.

“Following the birth of my second daughter, I faced the harsh reality of limited childcare options, which prompted me to transition into a maternal role as a stay-at-home mother,” the MUA said adding this allowed her to capitalize on her passion for cosmetics.

According to Ibrahim, this led to her branding the business SAKS which is derived from the initials of the family– including her husband, Shafwaz, daughters Aurelia, Kate, and herself Susan.

Since then, SAKS Guyana has been the top choice for MUA services boasting an impressive clientele. The business caters for all types of glam needs; for parties, weddings, anniversaries and any other special event.

Over the years, Ibrahim has advanced in craft. Her consistency and commitment to excellence has earned her many admirers in Guyana and abroad.

As a result, the SAKS founder copped the prestigious Caribbean Makeup Artist of the Year award at the Caribbean Style and Culture Awards in 2020.

She noted that: “The industry acknowledged my unwavering dedication to my craft, culminating in the prestigious 2020 Caribbean Makeup Artist of the Year award that Caribbean Style and Culture bestowed upon me.”

PROFESSIONAL PURSUITS

Ibrahim revealed, however, that while her skills as a MUA has earned her significant successes, her earliest professional pursuits had nothing to do with cosmetics. In fact, she revealed that she grew up in Georgetown in an environment fraught with chaos and dysfunction.

Despite the negative circumstances, Ibrahim said her mother and aunt’s unwavering support and guidance instilled in her a sense of strength, resilience, and determination.

“Their assistance enabled me to complete high school and set the stage for a brighter future. I aimed to emulate my late mother’s teachings and be a responsible and self-sufficient parent.”

Among the values that Ibrahim learnt while growing up was the importance of earning an honest dollar and how it could lead to true happiness. These values she said, coupled with the influence of people who impacted her life, have been instrumental in shaping the person she is today.

As a young woman, Ibrahim stayed focus and attained academic success. After completing her high school education, she attained a Bachelor of Arts (BA) Honours in English Literature, Language, and Linguistics and later, a Master of Business Administration (MBA) with a specialization in Marketing from the renowned University of Cambridge.

During her academic tenure, Ibrahim utilised her skills and discovered her aptitude for creative pursuits and found a passion for marketing.

As such, she worked as a part-time hostess and freelance marketer for a local television programme, “Greetings from Guyana to New York.”

This opportunity proved to be a significant success, and Ibrahim eventually gained employment as a marketing assistant at the Guyana Oil Company (Guyoil) for Castrol lubricants. This role provided her with valuable real-world experience in creative development and campaigns.

CAREER SHIFT

Ibrahim’s career shift came shortly after her second daughter was born. She decided that she wanted to be a more hands-on mother.

Leveraging digital marketing strategies, she diligently promoted her business and completed a series of marketing courses.

Concurrently, Ibrahim honed her makeup application skills by enrolling in prestigious institutions, participating in collaborations, and undertaking practical courses conducted by distinguished makeup artists across the Caribbean.

Soon the demand for Ibrahim’s service grew so much that she started to gain regional recognition and accolades. The MUA noted nonetheless that her reward as a cosmetics expert comes from giving her clients satisfaction.

“As a professional makeup artist, my utmost satisfaction comes from empowering clients and forging meaningful relationships. The art of makeup holds an extraordinary power that can bolster one’s confidence, and I am sincere about utilizing this ability to enable my clients to feel their very best” the SAKS founder stated.

She continued that: “As a makeup artist, I am driven by an intense love and passion for my profession. The key to success in this highly competitive industry is genuinely enjoying one’s work. My diverse clientele, consisting of women of varying ages, races, and preferences, is an endless source of inspiration and motivation.”

Despite the commitment to her craft, the MUA noted that she has faced a significant challenge in balancing my work commitments, family time, and social activities.

“Regrettably, my work schedule often infringes upon my time with my daughters, compelling me to sacrifice quality family time for professional obligations. As a mother, I take the responsibility of spending time with my children seriously, and it is challenging to reconcile the competing demands of my work and family life. Nonetheless, I am committed to finding a balance that enables me to deliver quality work to my clients while being present for my family.”

OTHER PASSIONS

The task of balancing personal and professional life can be challenging. Ibrahim knows this all too well. As such, she has made taken intentional steps to ensure that she spends enough quality time with her family.

She explained: “I schedule family events on my calendar as well as client appointments, to achieve this balance. This approach allows me to manage and prioritize my personal and professional obligations effectively.”

The devoted mom noted further, “If I cannot attend to these family commitments, my husband has been gracious enough to step in for me, particularly regarding our daughters. I am grateful for his assistance and proud that my daughters have demonstrated remarkable understanding in these situations.”

Aside from her work as a MUA, Ibrahim seeks to contribute positively to the wider society. She has had the privilege of being a member of the Rotary Club of Garden City-Georgetown in Guyana; she participates in activities for the Georgetown Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GCCI) and holds a part-time position as an instructor at Carnegie School of Home Economics, which allowed her to share my expertise and knowledge with the community.

As it relates to challenges, she has encountered in life or career, Ibrahim said that she overcomes the hurdles in strides and she seeks to always maintain a positive attitude and never give up on life.

“My unshakeable belief in the good in people and a better future has kept me going. I am determined to continue on this path and never let bitterness take over, no matter the obstacles,” she added.