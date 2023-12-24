Latest update December 24th, 2023 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Pollard takes up stint as England’s batting consultant ahead of their T20 W’Cup defence

Dec 24, 2023 Sports

SportsMax Former West Indies captain Kieron Pollard is set to start a new chapter in his decorated cricketing career, as he is expected to join reigning Twenty20 World champions England as a batting consultant ahead of their title defence in the Caribbean and the United States, next year.

According to media reports, Pollard, 36, is expected to impart knowledge of Caribbean conditions and pitches to England, for the showpiece tournament scheduled for June 4-30.

With the region notorious in recent years for its low, slow pitches, conditions are expected to play a key role in the tournament, and, as such, Pollard’s experience of same, will be an asset for England.

Former West Indies captain Kieron Pollard

Former West Indies captain Kieron Pollard

The Trinidadian’s appointment is expected to flawless, as he is already acquainted with current England captain Jos Buttler with whom he played during a couple of stints with county Somerset, and others, who he would have rubbed shoulders with, in franchise tournaments.

Pollard, who retired from international cricket last year, after a T20 series away to India two months prior. Still, the powerfully built player continues to feature in the global short-format franchise leagues, recently leading New York Strikers to victory in the Abu Dhabi T10.

His vast experience in the T20 format, will also be of value to England, as Pollard has 123 One-Day International and 101 T20 International appearances under his built. Overall, he has featured in 537 T20s, scoring over 12,000 runs, with 300 wickets from his part-time bowling.

Pollard was at the helm when West Indies copped the T20 World Cup title in 2021, to go along with the 2016 title won by a Darren Sammy-led team which he was a part of.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

FINAL PROGRAMME FOR THE YEAR 2023 – The Dr. Glenn Lall Show – Dec 15, 2023

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

ONE CHRISTMAS WISH

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

Chase’s Academic settles for 3rd place in KFC Goodwill Series 2023

Chase’s Academic settles for 3rd place in KFC Goodwill Series 2023

Dec 24, 2023

– as Clarendon College clinches first title Kaieteur Sports – The Petra Organisation concluded its 4th KFC Goodwill Under-18 International Football Series on Friday, seeing Jamaica’s...
Read More
Rebecca Welch officiates Fulham v Burnley to become Premier League’s first woman referee

Rebecca Welch officiates Fulham v Burnley to...

Dec 24, 2023

Pollard takes up stint as England’s batting consultant ahead of their T20 W’Cup defence

Pollard takes up stint as England’s batting...

Dec 24, 2023

‘Essequibo is We Own’ day of sports set for December 30 in Wakenaam

‘Essequibo is We Own’ day of sports...

Dec 24, 2023

Lloyd Inniss hits 119 not out in opening round of ESCL T20 competition

Lloyd Inniss hits 119 not out in opening round of...

Dec 24, 2023

Project “Cricket Gear for young and promising cricketers in Guyana” provides cricket gear to No. 65 Young Titans

Project “Cricket Gear for young and promising...

Dec 24, 2023

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]