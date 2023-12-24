No bonus for BOSAI workers although company expanded operations

– workers disgruntled, surprised by announcement

By Shervin Belgrave

Kaieteur News – The management of the BOSAI Minerals Group at Linden told its workers last week that they would not be receiving any bonus this year because the company did not make a profit.

The surprise announcement left workers disgruntled because, according to them, the company has expanded its operations in recent months by importing new trucks and machinery to help boost its production for the bauxite market.

“This is a company that is expanding yuh understand, [they] brought in a whole ship load of machines and truck and different, different thing,” one disgruntled worker (name provided) said while adding, “they are telling people that they are doing well, now the company is not doing well and yet yuh expanding.”

The man said that he and his colleagues are working hard for the Chinese- owned company in meeting its demands and yet the firm cannot reward them at the end of year.

He said he believes that the company was able to purchase more trucks, new machines and expand its operations because the workers have produced and assisted in making profits and raising funds the entity needed for capital expenditure so that it can expand and produce more in the coming year.

The machineries and trucks that the workers are referring to, arrived on December 4, BOSAI on December 5, 2023 posted on its Facebook page, “On Monday December 4, 2023, MV BBC Kimberly arrived at Port Dock Facility. This vessel carried a significant shipment of equipment specifically intended for utilization of the ongoing MAZ (Metallurgical Grade Bauxite) project”.

Kaieteur News understands that the MAZ project is a new operation to mine a different type of bauxite material.

A senior official within the company explained to Kaieteur News that the MAZ (Metallurgical Grade Bauxite) project is focused on mining a higher quality of bauxite. He said that it’s a raw material that does not need processing before export. He noted that that previously, the raw material was processed through a plant to make the byproducts for export but this grade of bauxite comes from the mines ready to ship and it also reduces the company’s cost of production.

The company on its website said, “In 2006, Bosai Group acquired Omai Bauxite Mining Inc., from the Canadian gold mining company IAMGOLD, and renamed it as Bosai Minerals Group (Guyana) Inc. The company has ownership of over 200 million tonnes of high alumina and low iron bauxite deposits, and a bauxite reserve which is unique around the globe in respect of quality and quantity. To date, the annual production capacity of the company consists of 1.5 million tonnes of Metallurgical Grade Bauxite (“MAZ”).”