Lloyd Inniss hits 119 not out in opening round of ESCL T20 competition

Kaieteur Sports – Right-handed batsman Lloyd Inniss struck a belligerent, unbeaten 119 for Queenstown Tigers but his innings went in vain after his team lost to Caribbean Cricket Club in the opening round of the Essequibo Softball Cricket League (ESCL)/Bhiska Taxi Service Over-40, T20 competition last Sunday.

Playing at Affiance Number 1 ground in Region 2, Pomeroon-Supenaam, Inniss slammed five sixes and seven fours as Queenstown Tigers made 218-6 from the 20-overs replying to Caribbean Cricket Club’s sufficient 235-6 (20-overs).

Inniss got support from Motielall Deepnarine who made 23 as Yaseer Mohammed snatched 2-30 from his maximum four overs.

When Caribbean Cricket Club batted, Eshwar Singh slammed a brilliant 81, while Ekie Baksh and Patrick Rooplall scored 37 and 36 respectively.

Trion Smith picked up 3-30 in his four-over outing.

At the same venue later in the day, Devonshire Castle Sports Club decimated Reliance Sports Club by 104 runs.

Devonshire Castle rattled up a formidable 156-1 from the reduced 10-overs while Reliance Sports Club only responded with 52 all out in the 10th over. The reduction of the overs was due to rain.

Latchman Singh cracked an enterprising 73 for the winner and Daramdeo Lall supported him with 64. Dexter Reid grabbed 2-9 off four economical overs delivering for Devonshire Castle Sports Club.

And across at Hebernia venue also in Region 2, Invader Masters defeated Untouchable by 44 runs.

Invader Masters batted first and compiled a formidable 256-7 off 20-overs with former Essequibo Inter-County batsman Latchmikant Narine top-scoring with 82 while stalwart Ramesh Narine (unrelated) supported with 41.

For Untouchable, who replied with 192-9 at the expiration of the 20-overs, Ravi Beharry hit a fighting 36 as Raymond Allie claimed 4-28 in his four overs and Richie Bishop assisting with 2-49 (4).

Meanwhile, Hibernia Strikers got a walk-over from Essequibo Legends.

The eight-team, round-robin competition will resume January 7 after the Holiday Seasons.