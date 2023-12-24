Latest update December 24th, 2023 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

KNews’ Publisher appeals to politicians to ring-fence all new oil projects

Dec 24, 2023 ExxonMobil, News, Oil & Gas

Kaieteur News – The Publisher of Kaieteur News, Mr. Glenn Lall is appealing to Guyanese politicians to ensure future Stabroek Block projects are ring-fenced, beginning with the sixth development, Whiptail.

Publisher of Kaieteur News, Dr. Glenn Lall

Publisher of Kaieteur News, Dr. Glenn Lall

Lall has been on the forefront of calls for a renegotiation of the repulsive agreement Guyana signed with ExxonMobil for several years; however, he urges that such a change can be implemented without touching the contract. In a public comment, Lall said this was his only Christmas wish.

The businessman said, “All I want is for the Guyanese Politicians to ring-fence each new oil project, starting with the 6th one. If that is done, the trauma, the burden, and hardships, will no longer be on the Guyanese people’s backs.”

He reasoned that Guyana’s 83,000 square miles can be transformed with better wages and increased old age pensions and  the country can also upgrade its water and electricity supply and assist Guyanese with the combating the high cost of living.

Importantly, Lall pointed out that the revenues to be earned by ring-fencing the oil projects can build and upgrade highways and transform the country’s medical facilities.

Ring-fencing simply means that each oil project must pay for itself. In this manner, Guyana can enjoy 50 percent of all revenue generated at that development after costs have been recovered by Exxon. In the absence of this provision, Guyana has been losing profits to pay for exploration and development costs in the Stabroek Block.

To this end the newspaper Publisher said, “Fence those new oil projects and our children will have the best quality education, in comfort and style.  Fence the oil projects and Guyana will never have to run to foreign banks for loans, Guyana can become lenders rather than borrowers, fence every new oil project and our present and our children’s future is secure and set for generations to come.”

Lall explained that Guyana is presently foregoing over US$4 billion a year in profits to Exxon and will continue to lose more revenue by failing to ring-fence the future projects. He questioned the logic for this even as the country struggles to repay its close to US$4B debt. Already, Guyana has granted Permits for five projects, Liza One and Two, Payara, Yellowtail and Uaru, respectively.

A sixth development, Whiptail, is currently pending the Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA’s) approval.

In making his case for the new projects to be ring-fenced, the businessman reasoned that the country still does not have independent meters on the three Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) vessels in operation and has not capped the interest rates being charged on the oil companies’ investments. He also expressed concern that thorough audits are not being conducted on the multi-billion US-dollar expenses being incurred by the operator of the Stabroek Block.

Lall said, “They not (thoroughly) reviewing and auditing each project cost, not receiving a cent tax from its oil resources, not verifying or scrutinizing the monthly expenses by the oil companies, not demanding full protection / compensation from an oil spill to this entire region and all its people, but as the Publisher of the Kaieteur News, I am willing to bypass all those misdeeds, and mismanagement of the oil sector.

I am willing to turn a blind eye and a deaf ear to all of the above mentioned.  All I am pleading for is to fence all the new oil projects that VP Bharat Jagdeo is about to hand Exxon.”

He pointed out that ring-fencing is a key provision that has been implemented by oil producing countries around the world, referencing neighbouring Belize and Suriname as examples.

In his appeal to the Guyanese politicians, Lall said, “Look how everything in this country is dull and dark at this time, all because those five oil projects were not fenced. Could you guys show the nation some light in the coming year, by fencing every new oil project as a Christmas gift, so we can all breathe and enjoy our oil wealth?”

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

FINAL PROGRAMME FOR THE YEAR 2023 – The Dr. Glenn Lall Show – Dec 15, 2023

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

ONE CHRISTMAS WISH

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

Chase’s Academic settles for 3rd place in KFC Goodwill Series 2023

Chase’s Academic settles for 3rd place in KFC Goodwill Series 2023

Dec 24, 2023

– as Clarendon College clinches first title Kaieteur Sports – The Petra Organisation concluded its 4th KFC Goodwill Under-18 International Football Series on Friday, seeing Jamaica’s...
Read More
Rebecca Welch officiates Fulham v Burnley to become Premier League’s first woman referee

Rebecca Welch officiates Fulham v Burnley to...

Dec 24, 2023

Pollard takes up stint as England’s batting consultant ahead of their T20 W’Cup defence

Pollard takes up stint as England’s batting...

Dec 24, 2023

‘Essequibo is We Own’ day of sports set for December 30 in Wakenaam

‘Essequibo is We Own’ day of sports...

Dec 24, 2023

Lloyd Inniss hits 119 not out in opening round of ESCL T20 competition

Lloyd Inniss hits 119 not out in opening round of...

Dec 24, 2023

Project “Cricket Gear for young and promising cricketers in Guyana” provides cricket gear to No. 65 Young Titans

Project “Cricket Gear for young and promising...

Dec 24, 2023

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]