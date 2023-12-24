‘Essequibo is We Own’ day of sports set for December 30 in Wakenaam

Latest update December 24th, 2023 12:59 AM
Dec 24, 2023 Sports
Kaieteur Sports – The Wakenaam T10 Bash committee and the Wakenaam Cricket Academy will be hosting a day of sports of December 30 at the Wakenaam Community Centre ground, Good Success.
The day’s proceedings will commence with a four-team T10 tournament and a dominoes competition, while a seven-a-side football contest will kick off from 18:00hrs. The day’s activities will be held under the theme “Essequibo is we own”.
The competitions will involve players and teams from on and off the island and the main objective is to help raise funds which will assist the junior cricketers with gears and to sponsor age group cricket tournaments.
Aash Decor of 125 Good Hope, East Coast Demerara is among those that have supported the venture. The entity made a contribution to the organsiers Friday. Other entities lending support are Abu Guyana, L. Mahabeer and Son Cambio, Ink Plus, 4R, Trophy Stall, Regal Stationery and Computer Centre, Anil Beharry, Guyana Cricket Board, Gaza Taxi Service of Georgetown, Saif Hussain and Odyssey Transport Services.
