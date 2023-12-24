Chase’s Academic settles for 3rd place in KFC Goodwill Series 2023

Latest update December 24th, 2023 12:59 AM
Dec 24, 2023 Sports
Kaieteur Sports – The Petra Organisation concluded its 4th KFC Goodwill Under-18 International Football Series on Friday, seeing Jamaica’s Clarendon College clinching an emphatic 2-1 victory to claim their first Goodwill title at the Ministry of Education ground.
In a gripping showdown that had fans at the edge of their seats, as Petra brought the curtains down on another excellent year of youth football, Friday evening erupted in a clash between the tournament’s powerhouses St Benedict’s College out of Trinidad and Tobago and Jamaica’s Clarendon College. The scene was set for an epic battle, and it was foreign entrants Clarendon College who emerged triumphant, seizing the coveted title in a resounding 2-1 victory against the formidable St Benedict’s College.
The match crackled with intensity from the outset. Clarendon College, fresh off their DeCosta Cup victory, wasted no time showcasing their prowess. In the 32nd minute, the dynamic Daniel Clark orchestrated a breathtaking move, receiving a precision pass on the right wing, and with sheer finesse, surged towards the center, unleashing a thunderous strike from about 25 yards out that found its mark into the Trinidadians’ net.
With a one goal lead, the Jamaican defence stood as an unyielding fortress throughout the first half, repelling every offensive surge from the opposition. But the pendulum swung in the second half when the relentless Justin Hayles soared to glory, connecting flawlessly with a corner kick in the 53rd minute to drive home a stunning header, doubling Clarendon College’s lead.
Yet, the Trinidadians refused to capitulate. In thrilling late-game resurgence, Jeremiah Niles salvaged hope for St Benedict’s, slotting in a solitary goal in the 80th minute, setting the stage for a nail-biting conclusion. The match eventually ended 2-1 in favour of the Jamaicans.
Earlier in the day, the third-place playoff witnessed a masterclass performance by Chase’s Academic Foundation, led by the phenomenal Bryan Wharton. His scintillating four-goal spree in the 7th, 54th, 60th, and 64th minutes bulldozed Suriname’s VWO-4, securing a commanding 7-0 victory. Justin Alcindor contributed a brace, while Omar Sam added another goal, rounding off an emphatic display.
The euphoria of victory was palpable during the presentation ceremony as Clarendon College basked in glory, receiving the first-place prize of US$2500, generously sponsored by Guyana’s President, Dr. Irfaan Ali. Accompanied by medals and the championship trophy, their triumph was further highlighted by Bryan Wharton, securing the accolade for the most goals, amassing an impressive tally of 11 throughout the tournament. St Benedict’s College wasn’t left empty-handed, being awarded medals, the runner-up trophy, and a commendable US$1500 for their valiant efforts.
