Latest update December 24th, 2023 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Chase’s Academic settles for 3rd place in KFC Goodwill Series 2023

Dec 24, 2023 Sports

– as Clarendon College clinches first title

Kaieteur Sports – The Petra Organisation concluded its 4th KFC Goodwill Under-18 International Football Series on Friday, seeing Jamaica’s Clarendon College clinching an emphatic 2-1 victory to claim their first Goodwill title at the Ministry of Education ground.

In a gripping showdown that had fans at the edge of their seats, as Petra brought the curtains down on another excellent year of youth football, Friday evening erupted in a clash between the tournament’s powerhouses St Benedict’s College out of Trinidad and Tobago and Jamaica’s Clarendon College. The scene was set for an epic battle, and it was foreign entrants Clarendon College who emerged triumphant, seizing the coveted title in a resounding 2-1 victory against the formidable St Benedict’s College.

KFC's Marketing Manager, Pamela Manasseh handing over the 2023 Goodwill Series trophy to Clarendon College captain Deandrae Gallimore and his team after clinching their maiden Goodwill title.

KFC’s Marketing Manager, Pamela Manasseh handing over the 2023 Goodwill Series trophy to Clarendon College captain Deandrae Gallimore and his team after clinching their maiden Goodwill title.

The match crackled with intensity from the outset. Clarendon College, fresh off their DeCosta Cup victory, wasted no time showcasing their prowess. In the 32nd minute, the dynamic Daniel Clark orchestrated a breathtaking move, receiving a precision pass on the right wing, and with sheer finesse, surged towards the center, unleashing a thunderous strike from about 25 yards out that found its mark into the Trinidadians’ net.

Bryan Wharton (right) of Chase's Academic receiving his Most Goals award from Petra Organisation Secretary Jackie Boodie.

Bryan Wharton (right) of Chase’s Academic receiving his Most Goals award from Petra Organisation Secretary Jackie Boodie.

With a one goal lead, the Jamaican defence stood as an unyielding fortress throughout the first half, repelling every offensive surge from the opposition. But the pendulum swung in the second half when the relentless Justin Hayles soared to glory, connecting flawlessly with a corner kick in the 53rd minute to drive home a stunning header, doubling Clarendon College’s lead.

Scenes from Friday night's final between Trinidad and Tobago's 2022 College League champion St Benedict's and 2023 DeCosta Cup champion Clarendon College (Jamaica).

Scenes from Friday night’s final between Trinidad and Tobago’s 2022 College League champion St Benedict’s and 2023 DeCosta Cup champion Clarendon College (Jamaica).

Yet, the Trinidadians refused to capitulate. In thrilling late-game resurgence, Jeremiah Niles salvaged hope for St Benedict’s, slotting in a solitary goal in the 80th minute, setting the stage for a nail-biting conclusion. The match eventually ended 2-1 in favour of the Jamaicans.

Jamaicans celebrating their second goal of the final against St Benedict's College of Trinidad and Tobago.

Jamaicans celebrating their second goal of the final against St Benedict’s College of Trinidad and Tobago.

Earlier in the day, the third-place playoff witnessed a masterclass performance by Chase’s Academic Foundation, led by the phenomenal Bryan Wharton. His scintillating four-goal spree in the 7th, 54th, 60th, and 64th minutes bulldozed Suriname’s VWO-4, securing a commanding 7-0 victory. Justin Alcindor contributed a brace, while Omar Sam added another goal, rounding off an emphatic display.

Daniel Clark of Clarendon College celebrates the opening goal during the St Benedict's clash in the finals.

Daniel Clark of Clarendon College celebrates the opening goal during the St Benedict’s clash in the finals.

The euphoria of victory was palpable during the presentation ceremony as Clarendon College basked in glory, receiving the first-place prize of US$2500, generously sponsored by Guyana’s President, Dr. Irfaan Ali. Accompanied by medals and the championship trophy, their triumph was further highlighted by Bryan Wharton, securing the accolade for the most goals, amassing an impressive tally of 11 throughout the tournament. St Benedict’s College wasn’t left empty-handed, being awarded medals, the runner-up trophy, and a commendable US$1500 for their valiant efforts.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

FINAL PROGRAMME FOR THE YEAR 2023 – The Dr. Glenn Lall Show – Dec 15, 2023

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

ONE CHRISTMAS WISH

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

Chase’s Academic settles for 3rd place in KFC Goodwill Series 2023

Chase’s Academic settles for 3rd place in KFC Goodwill Series 2023

Dec 24, 2023

– as Clarendon College clinches first title Kaieteur Sports – The Petra Organisation concluded its 4th KFC Goodwill Under-18 International Football Series on Friday, seeing Jamaica’s...
Read More
Rebecca Welch officiates Fulham v Burnley to become Premier League’s first woman referee

Rebecca Welch officiates Fulham v Burnley to...

Dec 24, 2023

Pollard takes up stint as England’s batting consultant ahead of their T20 W’Cup defence

Pollard takes up stint as England’s batting...

Dec 24, 2023

‘Essequibo is We Own’ day of sports set for December 30 in Wakenaam

‘Essequibo is We Own’ day of sports...

Dec 24, 2023

Lloyd Inniss hits 119 not out in opening round of ESCL T20 competition

Lloyd Inniss hits 119 not out in opening round of...

Dec 24, 2023

Project “Cricket Gear for young and promising cricketers in Guyana” provides cricket gear to No. 65 Young Titans

Project “Cricket Gear for young and promising...

Dec 24, 2023

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]