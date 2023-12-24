30 new companies certified by GNBS in 2023

Waterfalls Magazine – This year, thirty new companies were certified by the Guyana National Bureau of Standards (GNBS) under its Bed and Breakfast, Made in Guyana, Laboratory and Product Certification programmes, to promote quality in the local manufacturing and services sectors.

Two companies, Atlantic Suites Luxury Apartments, under the Bed and Breakfast Certification programme and Fresh Packagers, under the Permit to use the Made in Guyana Certification Mark programme were certified by the GNBS this month.

According to the GNBS, Atlantic Suites Luxury Apartments which is located at Lot 30 Henrietta Public Road, Essequibo Coast in Region Two was certified on Thursday, December 21, 2023, as a Category A Bed and Breakfast (B&B) provider after fulfilling the requirements of the Guyana Standard GYS 514: 2016 (Amd. 1 2022) “Requirements for bed and breakfast facilities.”

The certificate was handed over to Manager of the facility, Sharay McKenzie by GNBS Technical Officer, Latchman Mootoosammi.

During a simple ceremony at the facility, McKenzie expressed gratitude to the GNBS team for working with the management of the business to meet the requirements of the standard. She explained that the facility has two fully furnished two-bedroom apartments for short-term and long-term rental and is currently working on three others. In accordance with the standard, the apartments are equipped with fire extinguishers, smoke detectors, blackout curtains, distilled water and other necessities. There is also convenient parking, security, a caretaker and provisions for pest control.

Meanwhile, the GNBS certified Fresh Packagers of Lot 06 First Street, Kaneville Grove, East Bank Demerara on Wednesday, December 20, 2023, to use the ‘Made in Guyana’ Standards Mark on their locally manufactured packaged products.

These products include Fresh Packagers’ geerah, ground mix massala, achar massala and black pepper and Chinese Spice among others.

Proprietress of the company, Sursattie Paul, was elated to achieve the company’s certification milestone. “I am honoured and overwhelmed by this presentation. I have waited very long, and this is long over-due, I cannot describe how happy I am,” she said.

The certificates were handed over to the entity in the boardroom of the GNBS Head Office, National Exhibition Complex, Sophia by GNBS Technical Officer, Yan Yi Zhu and GNBS Head of Certification Services, Keon Rankin, who extended congratulations to the recipients and urged them to work towards maintaining the requirements of the certification programme and pursuing continuous improvement.

The certifications are valid for one year pending renewal.

Meanwhile, several companies were recertified in 2023, with companies such as Sterling Products Limited and Roopan Ramotar Investment receiving their certificates last week under the Made in Guyana Programme.

Through its Laboratory Certification Programme, the GNBS certified nine new laboratories to the National Standard GYS 170 “General requirements for the operation of a laboratory,” while two hollow blocks manufacturers and one new gold jeweller were certified under the Product Certification Scheme.

To learn more about the GNBS certification and other programmes, please visit the gnbsgy.org website or contact GNBS on telephone numbers: 219-0064-66, the GNBS hotline number 219-0069 or WhatsApp us on 692-4627.