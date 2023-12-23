Vendor on $50,000 bail for allegedly stealing phone from woman

Latest update December 23rd, 2023 12:59 AM

Kaieteur News – A 20-year-old man of Diamond, East Bank Demerara (EBD) was on Friday granted $50,000 bail when he appeared before the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court to answer a theft charge.

The accused, Shad Shivrattan, a vendor of the Stabroek Market made his first appearance before Senior Magistrate Leron Daly to answer the charge which alleges that he stole a Samsung mobile phone from Elaine Norton on Regent Street, Georgetown.

The court heard that the phone valued $89,000 and was stolen on November 12, 2023. Shivrattan entered a not guilty plea and said he was wrongfully accused of the crime.

The prosecution had no objections to bail being granted.

The virtual complainant was not present in court.

Shivrattan is scheduled to return to court on February 2, 2024.

