Strongman Campbell eyeing more Gold in 2024

– Dubs 2023 as strong year for Guyanese bodybuilding fraternity

Kaieteur Sports – Senior National Bodybuilder, Emmerson Campbell dubbed 2023 as a phenomenal year for himself, Guyanese strongmen/women and the entire fraternity, citing 2024 as another year of fine-tuning and improving on him and his craft with sights set on capturing more Gold.

Speaking to Kaieteur Sports his recent accomplishments at home during the National Seniors held a few weeks ago at the Natural Cultural Center, Campbell said the moment was etched in stone for him on a personal note, as he got to celebrate his success with friends, family and supporters of the fraternity.

“It’s always a great feeling to compete in-front of friends and family. And winning once again was a great end to my 2023 campaign. I won three gold medals this year including the one in Aruba at CAC. Prior to that, I won my 4th Stage of Champions first place trophy. Capping the year with my seventh National Men’s Physique title was icing on the cake for a celebrated 2023,” said Campbell.

Looking much leaner yet with defined muscle tones, one of Guyana’s senior bodybuilders said he indeed tweaked a few things which resulted in his most recent string of successful outings, most notably at the 2023 Central American Bodybuilder (CAC) tournament, where he copped Gold.

“There are always tweaks and changes that I make when it comes to every preparation. Every preparing is different and has its own ups and downs but for this year, these preps I started them stress free and injury free. So they were all less taxing. However, in comparison to previous years, I was able to be less stringent in my diet and cardio sessions and they seemed to work. So in a nutshell, I’d say I ate more and trained less hours and was still able to achieve award winning packages.”

The Guyanese contingent flew the Golden Arrowhead to the max during the recent 2023 CAC, where they copped 7 medals and the avid Gym-Rat added that the outing was among the best in recent times, as it reflected the growth and commitment by the Guyanese bodybuilding fraternity. He also credited his teammates for the continued work in making Guyana recognized on the overseas stage.

“It’s always great to see the Golden Arrowhead flying high and the National anthem playing on the international stage. For me winning the gold medal and hearing the anthem playing in Aruba was the highlight of my year. Also the success of my colleagues, Nicholas Albert, Darious Ramsammy, Hannah Rampersaud, Rawle Green and others on the local and international stage is welcomed with pride for not only me but the bodybuilding fraternity. It is great to see that this niche discipline is making waves and headlines for all the positive reasons.”

With the New Year just days away, the former Guyana Sports Journalist of the Year said he wants to end his career on the highest note possible, but before he hangs up the trunks, he earmarked 2024 as another year to further hone his craft and put himself in the best shape possibly, with more medals on the radar.

“For 2024, I want to keep improving and fine tuning my craft and my physique. It’s always me vs me, so I want to improve on my last packages and continue to better the man in the mirror. Once that is done, I think I will achieve the goal of winning the elusive Pro Card at CAC home here in Guyana and bring a suitable and fitting end to my competitive career,” he ended.