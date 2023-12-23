Latest update December 23rd, 2023 12:59 AM

Public Works Ministry yet to receive $12M telephone network system

Dec 23, 2023 News

Seven years later…

Kaieteur News – In the Auditor General (AG) 2022 Report, it was highlighted that after seven years, the Ministry of Public Infrastructure, now named Ministry of Public Works, is still to receive a $12.470 million telephone network system.

Auditor General, Deodat Sharma, in his report stated that a contract in the sum of $12.470M was awarded for the supply, delivery, and installation of a new telephone network at the Ministry.

He explained that the contractor received the entire contract sum in 2016, contrary to the contractual terms of fifty percent advance payment within thirty days of the signing of the contract and the balance on delivery and issuance of the provisional acceptance certificate.

The AG noted that more than six years after the payment, “the new telephone network is yet to be installed at the Ministry.”

According to the report, the Ministry indicated that it wrote the Ministry of Legal Affairs on 28 July 2021 seeking assistance to resolve the issue. At the time of reporting, the position remained the same, the AG said.

It was reported also that the Head of Budget Agency indicated that the observations are correct and that this matter is still engaging the attention of the Ministry of Legal Affairs. A subsequent letter was written to that Ministry on August 20, 2021 where further information was provided. However, there has been no further update in this matter, the Public Works Ministry stated.

In its recommendation, the Audit Office recommends that the Head of Budget Agency continue to engage the Ministry of Legal Affairs and to bring closure to this matter.

