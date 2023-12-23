Latest update December 23rd, 2023 12:59 AM

KNews staff robbed of cellphone while entering bus

Dec 23, 2023 News

Kaieteur News – Bandits snatched a cell phone belonging to a staff of the Kaieteur News on Friday night while he was entering a Route 42 minibus at the Timehri Bus Park, Stabroek, Georgetown.

The stolen phone was tracked to Croal Street, Georgetown.

The employee said that his Samsung S23 mobile device was stolen from him at around 20:00h. He said he had just left work and was on his way home when he was robbed.

The young man believes that the bandits might have been gauging him while he was awaiting transportation. He recounted that while he was boarding the bus, the bandits posed as passengers, rushed up and snatched the phone out his bag and made good their escape.

The distraught Kaieteur News employee has since been able to track the device to a location on Croal Street, Georgetown.

A report has been filed with the Police.

