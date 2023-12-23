Jagdeo v. Burke: a fine kettle of fish

Latest update December 23rd, 2023 12:59 AM
Dec 23, 2023 Letters
The following Demerara Waves report: “Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo said the fugitive was properly served at his Brooklyn residence” in reference to Rickford Burke, has led me to ponder, why would the Vice President, to wit in his capacity as General Secretary of the PPP, report on a matter which is essentially a police (law enforcement) matter, while according to the Demerara Waves` report, the “Police Force and the Guyana government on Thursday remained mum on a series of questions related to the service of summonses to New York-based Guyanese anti-government activist Rickford Burke.”
The Vice-President’s use of language also attracts attention. How can someone who was never in captivity and was reportedly properly served a summons be referred to as a fugitive, in such circumstances?
Yours sincerely,
Vincent Alexander
Listen to how Jagdeo developing Guyana!!!
Dec 23, 2023Kaieteur Sports – As a sign of his unwavering commitment to the development of sport, His Excellency President Irfaan Ali has officially donated the first and second place prize packages for...
Dec 23, 2023
Dec 23, 2023
Dec 23, 2023
Dec 22, 2023
Dec 22, 2023
Kaieteur News – If you are building a house, you would first seek to ensure that you can obtain both at the start of... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders (The writer is Antigua and Barbuda’s Ambassador to the United States and the Organization of American... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]