Girl dies in North West boat mishap

Kaieteur News – Dellyssa Ramitt, a student of the North West Secondary School, died on Thursday afternoon after she was flung overboard following a boat accident in the Port Kaituma River, North West District.

Reports are that Ramitt, a Grade Seven student, fell in the water while the boat captain was navigating the waters close to the river mouth in the vicinity of the Barima River around 14:00hrs on Thursday.

The vessel was heading to a farm in the direction of Port Kaituma and reports are that the waves from a passing vessel shook the boat Ramitt was travelling in.

Ramitt reportedly sustained chop wounds from the boat engine’s propeller when she fell overboard. She was sitting at the front of the vessel at the time. Efforts were being made yesterday to retrieve her body.

Thursday’s accident is the second to occur in the area this month.

Last week, another teenager, Safea Daniels died following a boat incident further up the Port Kaituma River. He was also flung from the vessel he was travelling in. The lad and his father were travelling from Port Kaituma to Mabaruma when tragedy struck.

His body surfaced a day later.