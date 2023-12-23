Five families to move into their own homes in time for Christmas

DPI – Five families will have their own homes in time for the Christmas holiday as the government through the Ministry of Housing and Water officially handed over the core houses to the beneficiaries on Friday.

The homes which were built under the ministry’s Adequate Housing and Urban Accessibility Programme saw four houses being handed over to families in the Parfaite Harmonie Housing Scheme, Lust-En-Rust area, West Bank Demerara, and one from 19th Street in the Diamond/Grove Housing Scheme, East Bank Demerara.

One of the beneficiaries, Tandasey Oneil said that the thought of her having to pay a mortgage has now vanished, thanks to the government.

“It’s a real pleasure to be receiving this house today, it’s a good Christmas present and I feel so blessed right now. It’s very nice for us to finally have our own home. One of the best things about it is that it is debt free,” Oneil said.

Candase Wrights, another beneficiary stated that the owning of a new home is a big step for her.

“I know I will not have to worry anymore about paying rent or insufficient electricity for the children to study at night…This is a real plus because when we look at where we came from it wasn’t easy, it was a hard time. I am so privileged because it is a great moment that would bring a change to someone,” she expressed.

Wright, her children, and her brother will be moving into the house in time for the Christmas season.

With tears in his eyes, an ecstatic Burton Kelly said that he is ready to move into his new home.

“Well, I have been waiting for this house for five years now and I thank God that today is another milestone in my life. I am really appreciative of what the government, their contractors, and the IDB did for me to get my own home today,” an emotional Kelly told the media.

The man and his family were previously living in a small wooden house in the said yard.

“I am really excited to be receiving my own home today. As I was telling the minister I was expecting till February but the guys pushed to get the house done. So, I’m surprised and really happy all at the same time.” Those were the words of Antonio Alexis, another beneficiary and a single father of four who currently resides at Sophia by a relative.

Hilbert Pilgrim, a pensioner will soon be living in his own house at Diamond with his daughter. Pilgrim said that the house came at the right time.

To become eligible for the core houses, the beneficiaries had to already have their lot. Following the approval of the construction, they had to contribute $100,000, with the remainder being funded by the government and the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB).

The beneficiaries also received their electrical certificate of compliance and certificate of home completion.

The homes are outfitted with two bedrooms, a kitchen and bathroom area.

Presenting the homes to the residents was Minister of Housing and Water Collin Croal, who congratulated them for this monumental achievement of home ownership.

“This is another testimony of what we have been doing at the Ministry of Housing and Water. As part of our programme, it is not just about allocating lots but also to encourage home ownership and to address a niche of our society and those in different categories,” Minister Croal stated.

According to the minister, to date, they have allocated 75 core houses, with 35 being on the West Bank of Demerara, along with the added four that were handed over on Friday. He said that about $1.2 billion has been expended by the ministry to construct the core houses.