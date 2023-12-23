De Christmas feeling missing in action

Kaieteur News – People are walking down the streets and are claiming how they are not getting the Christmas feeling. Des Christmas feeling in Guyana dis year like it hiding better than a man running from a nagging wife!

Dem boys walking down de streets looking like dem lost dem Christmas cheer somewhere between de oil barrels and de government’s announced wage increases. People claiming how dey can’t feel Christmas, like it gone on a vacation and lef dem behind fuh deal with the dry weather and de dusty breeze.

Now, we all know in dis beautiful land of ours, de best way to feel Christmas is if yuh pockets fat like Santa after a night of cookie munching. But alas, it seems like de oil riches playing hide and seek, and most people feeling more trickle than treasure.

So, what’s a Guyanese to do when dem Christmas spirit tek a lil’ break? Some wise soul suggested slowing down. Downgrade yuh expectations, like yuh downgrading yuh phone plan when money tight. Maybe if we stop chasing after de Christmas sales and start walking like we got all de time in de world, we might just catch a glimpse of dat elusive Christmas feeling in this dry weather season.

And talking ’bout dry, dis weather drier than Vee Pee sense of humor. Christmas without rain and fresh greenery?

But fear not! Just ase how de rains will come in due course, so too will de Christmas feeling if we just take it easy. Spend some quality time with yuh family and friends instead of spending all yuh money on gifts dat nobody really need. Enjoying the simple pleasures of life, like a nice, slow stroll through de neighborhood and down dem shopping areas.

So, let’s all take a page from Santa’s book and slow down dis Christmas. Who knows, maybe in dat leisurely pace, we might stumble upon dat hidden Christmas cheer, like finding a five hundred dollar bill in yuh old jeans pocket.

Talk Half! Leff Half!