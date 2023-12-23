Car stolen from sleeping family found abandoned

Latest update December 23rd, 2023 12:59 AM
Dec 23, 2023 News
Kaieteur News – The car that was stolen from a sleeping La Parfaite Harmonie, West Bank Demerara (WBD) family was found abandoned on Friday at approximately 11:25hrs. by ranks of the Timehri Police Station and Division 4 ‘b’ Intelligence Department.
The car, a silver Toyota Runx, bearing registration number PNN 7422 was found at a sand pit behind Chan Sand Road, Soesdyke, East Bank Demerara (EBD). It was examined and found to be intact.
On Wednesday, when Nafiza Khan and her family woke up they discovered that their motorcar and other valuables were stolen. Reports are that the robbery occurred between 03:00hrs. and 04:00hrs.
Kaieteur News understands that the family was awakened by a neighbour and it was then they discovered that their silver Toyota Runx motorcar was stolen. Further checks revealed that $100,000 in cash was stolen from Khan’s daughter, along with two gold chains, two wedding rings, one gold band, and one silver and gold band, all worth $800,000.
Additionally, an iPhone valued $105,000; $190,000 in cash and three pairs of gold earrings were stolen.
Meanwhile, Khan’s neighbour was also robbed of two mobile phones. Reports are that thieves robbed them first before pouncing on Khan’s home.
The matter was reported to ranks at the La Parfaite Harmonie Police Station.
Listen to how Jagdeo developing Guyana!!!
Dec 23, 2023Kaieteur Sports – As a sign of his unwavering commitment to the development of sport, His Excellency President Irfaan Ali has officially donated the first and second place prize packages for...
Dec 23, 2023
Dec 23, 2023
Dec 23, 2023
Dec 22, 2023
Dec 22, 2023
Kaieteur News – If you are building a house, you would first seek to ensure that you can obtain both at the start of... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders (The writer is Antigua and Barbuda’s Ambassador to the United States and the Organization of American... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]