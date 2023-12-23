Calls, more calls, and no call from GTT

Dear Editor,

I have an 80-year-old Church Brother who is a pensioner with a medically fragile wife. His landline has not been working and for the past four months. GTT has failed to respond to calls for help. I have stepped in to help this brother and can report that GTT has been “Bad Santa” and must be providing the worst possible customer experience and atrocious customer support at this time. Maybe Region 6 country folks’ lives do not matter!

GTT has shown such a poor display of customer service even though they call the helpline “Customer Care.” That should really be “Customer Don’t Care.” I sent a complaint to the “GTT Customer Experience” folks and they responded quickly that someone will call within 24 hours, but no one did. I sent 3 other emails, but our “Customer Experience” folks did not respond. They should probably call themselves “Customer Bad Experience.” Apart from the NIS, I can’t believe such bad experiences could come from a Public Utility Company. Who is minding the store there at GTT? How can there be such a breakdown where you can get no help? The WhatsApp chat line did not work. An email to [email protected] got kicked back. I scheduled a chat and waited for 40 minutes when they said I was number one in line. Then I got a message saying I must schedule another chat. Do these folks not check their broken processes?

When you call the helpline, GTT operators do answer promptly but they tell you their job is only to log calls, that someone will do a follow up call to solve the problems. I talked to a Ms. Valencia, Ms. Sheniah, Ms. Kimberly, and others. A Mr. Avinash was quite sympathetic and said he escalated the complaint as urgent, but no one called back. I called about 10 times, but no one ever called back. I asked to speak to a Supervisor and they said twice that a Ms. Letitia will call back. There was no call back. Instead, while on hold to speak with a Supervisor, the phone will activate the Customer Survey for you to rate their service pertaining to the call, although you never got to speak to the Supervisor. I gave them a big fat “F” grade and left messages about their poor response to the problem.

So, I eventually called the Public Utilities Commission (PUC) at Port Mourant, and the staff there said when she called GTT they said the Complaint Ticket was “closed.” How does the Ticket get closed and the problem has not been fixed? So, the PUC staff initiated another ticket. There are no numbers for GTT for senior management to whom you can complain. The PUC must initiate new rules to protect consumers. The PUC process gives them 14 days to fix the problem. This is unacceptable. If a problem had not been fixed in 4 months, that complaint should get on the priority list for instant resolution.

GTT has failed this customer and it’s quite frustrating that you cannot contact senior management to make them aware of what customers face. GTT must make personnel changes at the Customer Experience/Support Departments, especially when there are competitors in the phone business. At Christmas time, GTT is “Bad Santa.”

Sincerely,

J. Jailall