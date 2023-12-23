Bakewell lends support to President Ali’s promotion of Linden and One Guyana Beach football

Latest update December 23rd, 2023 12:59 AM
Dec 23, 2023 Sports
Kaieteur Sports – Bakewell Bakery through its Managing Director Mr. Rajindranauth Ganga, took the opportunity to show the Bakery’s support for His Excellency, The President of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali, promotion for the Linden Communities “One Guyana King and Queen of the Sand” Linden Inter Block Football Tournament. The event kicked off on Saturday November 12, 2023 and is concluding on January 6, 2024 and saw 28 Male and 12 Female teams involved with the men competing in a round-robin format divided into eight groups with the winner and runners-up advancing to the knockout format and the Female playing straight knockout.
The tournament is being played inside the compound of the PPP-C Linden office.
Bakewell continues to support sports across the Nation as a form of giving back to the various
Regions and communities all across Guyana to help boost sports in general, while giving full support to enhance His Excellency, President Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali, initiative of One Guyana bringing Guyanese of all races to come together as one using sports as a vehicle to help achieving this objective.Bakewell Bakery Managing Director Mr. Rajindranauth Ganga handed over a cheque to Mr. Collin “BL” Aaron one of the tournament organizer at Bakewell head office Triumph, East Coast Demerara, in the presence of Mrs. Monette Aaron this past week.
The King of the Sand has now entered into the knockout format from Thursday Dec 21, while the Queen of the Sand began on the said night at the same venue. Admission is free for the entire tournament.
