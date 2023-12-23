$40,000 bail for man who used abusive and threatening language on wife

Latest update December 23rd, 2023 12:59 AM
Dec 23, 2023 Court Stories, Features / Columnists, News
Kaieteur News – Dwayne Chance was on Friday granted $40,000 bail when he appeared before the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court to answer charges relating to the use of abusive language causing breach of peace and threatening language.
Chance made his first appearance before Senior Magistrate Leron Daly.
It is alleged that on December 20, 2023 at New Road LaPenitence, Chance used abusive and threatening language on his wife, Christine Chance thereby causing a breach of the peace.
The accused pleaded not guilty to both charges.
The prosecution did not object to bail being granted and the Magistrate granted bail on condition that the accused agrees to keep the peace. He was placed on $20,000 for each charge and will return to court on February 1, 2024.
