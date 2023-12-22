UDFA Christmas Club Futsal continues tonight at Retrieve Hard Court

Hi Stars crush Fearless 12-3 in biggest win on day two

Kaieteur Sports – Hi Stars had the biggest win of the night on day two as they crushed Fearless, 12-3, in the latest results of the Upper Demerara Football Association’s Christmas Club Futsal Championship which is being played at the Retrieve Hard Court in Linden.

In that impressive display Dequan Samuels knocked in five goals, as Jevan Bethune, Shamir Samuels and Jermaine King all scored twice as Roderick Britton got the other for the victorious Hi Stars. Chogeni Mein got the race as Devon Gilbert the other for the losers.

In the other matches played Tuesday Amelia’s Ward Panthers scored a 3-1 win over Net Rockers as Tyrell Stephens, Gernaun Hinds and Stephan Warner netted for the winners as John Jones got the lone goal for Net Rockers.

In the other results available Milerock and Botafago played to a 3-3 draw. Jamal Haynes, Omar Brewley and Amaniki Buntin scored for Botafago while for Milerock Allan Halley, Josiah Simon and Colwyn Drakes were the scorers.

Eagles United handed Golden tars a 4-2 defeat as Kwesi Quintin netted twice and he others netted by Quailon Andries and Shemroy Seaforth. For Golden Stars Jafar Rensford and Aquail Chester were the scorers for Golden Stars.

Tonight there will be seven more qualifying games to be played.

Game one at 6.00pm has Capital FC taking on Golden Stars, next is at 6.45 pm Fearless against Coomacka and at 7.30pm Aroiama and Silver Shattas clash to be followed with Haynes and Lewis Winners Connection meeting at 8.15pm.

Then Milerock and Amelia’s Ward Panthers collide from 9.00pm and Net Rockers meet Botafgao at 9.45pm and the final game from 10.30 is between Eagles United and Topp XX.