Senior Counsel Rex Mc Kay passes away

Kaieteur News – Senior Counsel Rex McKay passed away at the Woodlands Hospital on Thursday morning. He was 95 years old. The McKay name is famous in Guyana over the past few decades. Apart from practicing law, McKay also owned WRHM TV 7, and Sunjet Travel Service.

His long time associate and veteran broadcast journalist, Enrico Woolford told Kaieteur News that he remembers Mr. Mckay as a pioneer in Guyana’s broadcast sector given his role in leveling the playing field in order for the wider Guyanese public to be able to enjoy television.

“He was an advocate and an exceptional constitutional lawyer. He did a lot of work in the civil and criminal arena…He also did family law and other matters. He was very concerned about the independence of the judiciary…I remember him for his advocacy for freedom of the press and free speech….” Woolford said.

Given his contributions, Mr. McKay was conferred with the Order of Roraima (O.R) and Cacique Crown of Honour (CCH) during his lifetime. Despite his age, McKay still practiced some amount of law out of his law firm, McKay and Associates. Several persons have expressed their sadness at Mr. McKay‘s passing including APNU Member of Parliament, Annette Ferguson. Ferguson who noted that Guyana has lost a luminary and a brilliant mind in the Legal fraternity. “Though I have never met Mr. Rex McKay personally, I read and heard of his many successes in representing persons, whether pro bono or otherwise, and the knowledge shared to others in the profession, of Attorney-at-Law. I am cognizant of the many young Lawyers, who benefited tremendously from Mr. Mckay’s training, and experience,” Ferguson said in a Facebook post. She extended her condolences to his immediate family members and his colleagues in the legal fraternity and other professions. “Kindly accept my profound sympathy on the passing of a distinguished Guyanese, Mr. Rex McKay. I pray Almighty God give them strength, as they mourn knowing that he served his nation and people well, and has left a legacy,” Ferguson added.