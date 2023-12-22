Petra/KFC Goodwill Series 2023 enters last lap today

Latest update December 22nd, 2023 12:59 AM
Dec 22, 2023 Sports
Kaieteur Sports – In preparation for today’s highly anticipated KFC Goodwill Series 4th Edition final, the competing teams engaged in a spirited faceoff yesterday at the esteemed KFC Vlissingen Road venue, setting the stage for an electrifying showdown.
Deandrae Ballimore of Clarendon College (Jamaica) and Jeremiah Joseph of St. Benedict’s College (Trinidad and Tobago), along with their respective coaches and support staff, participated in a brief ceremony ahead of the much-awaited finale. Both teams have exhibited exceptional performances throughout the tournament, maintaining flawless records as they head into this crucial match.
Clarendon College displayed dominance in the semi-finals, securing a commendable 4-1 victory against VWO-4, while St. Benedict’s College clinched a last-minute 1-0 win over Guyana’s Chases’ Academic Foundation.
The action-packed day begins at 6:00 pm with the riveting third-place playoff between Chase’s Academic and Voorgezet Wetenschappelijk Onderwijs (VWO-4) of Suriname. Following that, at 8:00 pm, all eyes will be on the grand final clash between St. Benedict’s College from Trinidad and Clarendon College from Jamaica.
During the faceoff ceremony, both teams’ captains and coaches expressed mutual respect and admiration, setting the stage for what promises to be an enthralling final. The outcome hinges on discipline and precise execution, with St. Benedict’s College eyeing a second Goodwill championship title while Clarendon College aims to secure a third championship title within weeks, having recently claimed the Olivier Shield and Decosta Cup.
The excitement unfolds today at the Ministry of Education ground, as the two teams battle it out for a chance to secure the coveted title and first place purse of US$2500. The tournament is sponsored by the Beharry Restaurant Holdings Inco-operation, through its KFC franchise, and is well supported by other prominent entities including MVP Sports, ANSA McAL (Lucozade), the Ministry of Youth, Sports and Culture, the Ministry of Education, the Guyana Football Federation and ExxonMobil, also expertly organised by the Petra Organization.
Listen to how Jagdeo developing Guyana!!!
Dec 22, 2023TAROUBA, Trinidad (AP) — The West Indies held its nerve in the last over to beat world champion England and win their Twenty20 series 3-2 yesterday. England, defending a measly 132 all out, bowled...
Dec 22, 2023
Dec 22, 2023
Dec 22, 2023
Dec 22, 2023
Dec 22, 2023
Kaieteur News – Fifty-three years ago, Norman Girvan wrote an article entitled “Multinational Corporations and Underdevelopment”.... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders (The writer is Antigua and Barbuda’s Ambassador to the United States and the Organization of American... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]