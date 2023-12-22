Petra/KFC Goodwill Series 2023 enters last lap today

– Captains of St Benedict’s and Clarendon Colleges faceoff ahead of final

Kaieteur Sports – In preparation for today’s highly anticipated KFC Goodwill Series 4th Edition final, the competing teams engaged in a spirited faceoff yesterday at the esteemed KFC Vlissingen Road venue, setting the stage for an electrifying showdown.

Deandrae Ballimore of Clarendon College (Jamaica) and Jeremiah Joseph of St. Benedict’s College (Trinidad and Tobago), along with their respective coaches and support staff, participated in a brief ceremony ahead of the much-awaited finale. Both teams have exhibited exceptional performances throughout the tournament, maintaining flawless records as they head into this crucial match.

Clarendon College displayed dominance in the semi-finals, securing a commendable 4-1 victory against VWO-4, while St. Benedict’s College clinched a last-minute 1-0 win over Guyana’s Chases’ Academic Foundation.

The action-packed day begins at 6:00 pm with the riveting third-place playoff between Chase’s Academic and Voorgezet Wetenschappelijk Onderwijs (VWO-4) of Suriname. Following that, at 8:00 pm, all eyes will be on the grand final clash between St. Benedict’s College from Trinidad and Clarendon College from Jamaica.

During the faceoff ceremony, both teams’ captains and coaches expressed mutual respect and admiration, setting the stage for what promises to be an enthralling final. The outcome hinges on discipline and precise execution, with St. Benedict’s College eyeing a second Goodwill championship title while Clarendon College aims to secure a third championship title within weeks, having recently claimed the Olivier Shield and Decosta Cup.

The excitement unfolds today at the Ministry of Education ground, as the two teams battle it out for a chance to secure the coveted title and first place purse of US$2500. The tournament is sponsored by the Beharry Restaurant Holdings Inco-operation, through its KFC franchise, and is well supported by other prominent entities including MVP Sports, ANSA McAL (Lucozade), the Ministry of Youth, Sports and Culture, the Ministry of Education, the Guyana Football Federation and ExxonMobil, also expertly organised by the Petra Organization.