Latest update December 22nd, 2023 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Petra/KFC Goodwill Series 2023 enters last lap today

Dec 22, 2023 Sports

– Captains of St Benedict’s and Clarendon Colleges faceoff ahead of final

Kaieteur Sports – In preparation for today’s highly anticipated KFC Goodwill Series 4th Edition final, the competing teams engaged in a spirited faceoff yesterday at the esteemed KFC Vlissingen Road venue, setting the stage for an electrifying showdown.

Deandrae Ballimore of Clarendon College (Jamaica) and Jeremiah Joseph of St. Benedict’s College (Trinidad and Tobago), along with their respective coaches and support staff, participated in a brief ceremony ahead of the much-awaited finale. Both teams have exhibited exceptional performances throughout the tournament, maintaining flawless records as they head into this crucial match.

KFC's Marketing Manager, Pamela Manasseh (center) share photo with the two competing captains Jeremiah Joseph and Deandrae Ballimore and their respective coaches at KFC's conference room.

KFC’s Marketing Manager, Pamela Manasseh (center) share photo with the two competing captains Jeremiah Joseph and Deandrae Ballimore and their respective coaches at KFC’s conference room.

Clarendon College displayed dominance in the semi-finals, securing a commendable 4-1 victory against VWO-4, while St. Benedict’s College clinched a last-minute 1-0 win over Guyana’s Chases’ Academic Foundation.

The stage is set for the KFC Goodwill Series 2023 final, as Trinidad and Tobago's Captain Jeremiah Joseph (left) and Jamaica's Deandrae Ballimore share a moment with the winner’s trophy.

The stage is set for the KFC Goodwill Series 2023 final, as Trinidad and Tobago’s Captain Jeremiah Joseph (left) and Jamaica’s Deandrae Ballimore share a moment with the winner’s trophy.

The action-packed day begins at 6:00 pm with the riveting third-place playoff between Chase’s Academic and Voorgezet Wetenschappelijk Onderwijs (VWO-4) of Suriname. Following that, at 8:00 pm, all eyes will be on the grand final clash between St. Benedict’s College from Trinidad and Clarendon College from Jamaica.

During the faceoff ceremony, both teams’ captains and coaches expressed mutual respect and admiration, setting the stage for what promises to be an enthralling final. The outcome hinges on discipline and precise execution, with St. Benedict’s College eyeing a second Goodwill championship title while Clarendon College aims to secure a third championship title within weeks, having recently claimed the Olivier Shield and Decosta Cup.

The excitement unfolds today at the Ministry of Education ground, as the two teams battle it out for a chance to secure the coveted title and first place purse of US$2500. The tournament is sponsored by the Beharry Restaurant Holdings Inco-operation, through its KFC franchise, and is well supported by other prominent entities including MVP Sports, ANSA McAL (Lucozade), the Ministry of Youth, Sports and Culture, the Ministry of Education, the Guyana Football Federation and ExxonMobil, also expertly organised by the Petra Organization.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

FINAL PROGRAMME FOR THE YEAR 2023 – The Dr. Glenn Lall Show – Dec 15, 2023

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

Listen to how Jagdeo developing Guyana!!!

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

West Indies wins T20 series from England in tense final match

West Indies wins T20 series from England in tense final match

Dec 22, 2023

TAROUBA, Trinidad (AP) — The West Indies held its nerve in the last over to beat world champion England and win their Twenty20 series 3-2 yesterday. England, defending a measly 132 all out, bowled...
Read More
Petra/KFC Goodwill Series 2023 enters last lap today

Petra/KFC Goodwill Series 2023 enters last lap...

Dec 22, 2023

GFF Elite League Promotional Playoff continues tomorrow

GFF Elite League Promotional Playoff continues...

Dec 22, 2023

East Bank vs. The Rest Street Football champion to be decided tomorrow

East Bank vs. The Rest Street Football champion...

Dec 22, 2023

MVP Sports sponsors Street Football in Mocha

MVP Sports sponsors Street Football in Mocha

Dec 22, 2023

Number of teams scored victory in Candy Boss and Antics GT BEER 8-a-side football tournament

Number of teams scored victory in Candy Boss and...

Dec 22, 2023

Features/Columnists

  • After the oil is gone

    Kaieteur News – Fifty-three years ago, Norman Girvan wrote an article entitled “Multinational Corporations and Underdevelopment”.... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]