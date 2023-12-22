Latest update December 22nd, 2023 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Panko Steel Fabrication and Construction to host golf tournament and village day on Christmas Eve

Dec 22, 2023 Sports

…Tournament sponsored to the tune of $3M

Kaieteur Sports – On Sunday, December 24, 2023, Panko Steel Fabrication and Construction will be hosting a golf tournament and village day at the Lusignan Golf Club. The event is being sponsored for $3,000,000 and will be played over 9 holes.

The tournament will feature many of Guyana’s top golfers turning out in large numbers as they compete in the inaugural event. The tournament, which will become a regular event on the LGC calendar, is a pair’s competition where participants can either choose their own partner or have one provided for them.

The event coordinator and experienced golfer, Ayube Subhan, stated, “It is not a golf tournament per se, but it is being held to celebrate the Christmas period by aiming to bring smiles and absolute happiness to the children and the less fortunate in the community through the provision of good food and beverages for everyone in attendance.”

Coordinator of the event and experienced golfer Ayube Subhan.

Coordinator of the event and experienced golfer Ayube Subhan.

According to Subhan, the initiative is Mr. Ramsundar’s (Panko) way of fulfilling his corporate social responsibilities. “Panko himself is a passionate golfer who developed his love for the sport as a caddy. Today, he has honed his skills and is an accomplished player.” “He feels that this is the least he can do to contribute to the growth and improvement of the game of golf in Guyana,” Subhan shared.

In a fabulous show of rewarding the top place winners, Panko will be awarding the first 6 placed winners with the following cash prizes:

  • 1st – $100,000
  • 2nd – $75,000
  • 3rd – $60,000
  • 4th – $40,000
  • 5th – $20,000
  • 6th – $10,000

Individual trophies will also be awarded for the following achievements: nearest to the pin, nearest to the rope, nearest chip to the hole on a designated hole, and longest drive.

The action will commence at 09:00 hours, and lunch will be served at noon. A bouncy castle and trampoline will be available for the children to enjoy.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

FINAL PROGRAMME FOR THE YEAR 2023 – The Dr. Glenn Lall Show – Dec 15, 2023

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

Listen to how Jagdeo developing Guyana!!!

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

West Indies wins T20 series from England in tense final match

West Indies wins T20 series from England in tense final match

Dec 22, 2023

TAROUBA, Trinidad (AP) — The West Indies held its nerve in the last over to beat world champion England and win their Twenty20 series 3-2 yesterday. England, defending a measly 132 all out, bowled...
Read More
Petra/KFC Goodwill Series 2023 enters last lap today

Petra/KFC Goodwill Series 2023 enters last lap...

Dec 22, 2023

GFF Elite League Promotional Playoff continues tomorrow

GFF Elite League Promotional Playoff continues...

Dec 22, 2023

East Bank vs. The Rest Street Football champion to be decided tomorrow

East Bank vs. The Rest Street Football champion...

Dec 22, 2023

MVP Sports sponsors Street Football in Mocha

MVP Sports sponsors Street Football in Mocha

Dec 22, 2023

Number of teams scored victory in Candy Boss and Antics GT BEER 8-a-side football tournament

Number of teams scored victory in Candy Boss and...

Dec 22, 2023

Features/Columnists

  • After the oil is gone

    Kaieteur News – Fifty-three years ago, Norman Girvan wrote an article entitled “Multinational Corporations and Underdevelopment”.... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]