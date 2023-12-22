Panko Steel Fabrication and Construction to host golf tournament and village day on Christmas Eve

Latest update December 22nd, 2023 12:59 AM
Dec 22, 2023 Sports
Kaieteur Sports – On Sunday, December 24, 2023, Panko Steel Fabrication and Construction will be hosting a golf tournament and village day at the Lusignan Golf Club. The event is being sponsored for $3,000,000 and will be played over 9 holes.
The tournament will feature many of Guyana’s top golfers turning out in large numbers as they compete in the inaugural event. The tournament, which will become a regular event on the LGC calendar, is a pair’s competition where participants can either choose their own partner or have one provided for them.
The event coordinator and experienced golfer, Ayube Subhan, stated, “It is not a golf tournament per se, but it is being held to celebrate the Christmas period by aiming to bring smiles and absolute happiness to the children and the less fortunate in the community through the provision of good food and beverages for everyone in attendance.”
According to Subhan, the initiative is Mr. Ramsundar’s (Panko) way of fulfilling his corporate social responsibilities. “Panko himself is a passionate golfer who developed his love for the sport as a caddy. Today, he has honed his skills and is an accomplished player.” “He feels that this is the least he can do to contribute to the growth and improvement of the game of golf in Guyana,” Subhan shared.
In a fabulous show of rewarding the top place winners, Panko will be awarding the first 6 placed winners with the following cash prizes:
Individual trophies will also be awarded for the following achievements: nearest to the pin, nearest to the rope, nearest chip to the hole on a designated hole, and longest drive.
The action will commence at 09:00 hours, and lunch will be served at noon. A bouncy castle and trampoline will be available for the children to enjoy.
