Number of teams scored victory in Candy Boss and Antics GT BEER 8-a-side football tournament

Kaieteur Sports – As play continues in the Candy Boss and Antics GT BEER 8-a-side football tournament, a number of teams have scored victories in the ongoing knockout competition.
The competition which is being played at the All-Saints Scott Church ground, Princess Elizabeth Road in New Amsterdam, Berbice, is being contested on Fridays and Sundays under lights. The final is set for 30th December at the same venue.
Some results show Police gaining a walk over from Canje FC, while in another game, Rosignol FC of whipped Hearts of Oak 6-0.
Scoring for Rosignol were Royan Rose and Neil Reynolds with a double each. The other goals came off the boots of Royan Solomon and goalkeeper Evon Smith, who scored from the penalty spot.
Results of two other matches showed Paradise Invaders squeezing past New Amsterdam United by a 2-1 margin. Scoring for Paradise were Aubrey Joseph and Jamal Fraser. The goalscorer for NA United was Tyrick Olgerton.
In another game, Cougars FC inflicted a 5-1 drubbing over Ithaca. However it was Ithaca that scored first with Chrisroy Cummings finding the back of the net.
Cougars soon took charge and slotted home five answers goals. Lomar Reid led the way with a double. While there were once each from Devon James, Ray Reddock and William Sommersell.
The tournament is expected to continue today, Friday, at the same venue with quarter-final matches. (Samuel Whyte)
