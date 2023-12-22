Latest update December 22nd, 2023 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Number of teams scored victory in Candy Boss and Antics GT BEER 8-a-side football tournament

Dec 22, 2023 Sports

Kaieteur Sports – As play continues in the Candy Boss and Antics GT BEER 8-a-side football tournament, a number of teams have scored victories in the ongoing knockout competition.

The competition which is being played at the All-Saints Scott Church ground, Princess Elizabeth Road in New Amsterdam, Berbice, is being contested on Fridays and Sundays under lights. The final is set for 30th December at the same venue.

Some results show Police gaining a walk over from Canje FC, while in another game, Rosignol FC of whipped Hearts of Oak 6-0.

Scoring for Rosignol were Royan Rose and Neil Reynolds with a double each. The other goals came off the boots of Royan Solomon and goalkeeper Evon Smith, who scored from the penalty spot.

Results of two other matches showed Paradise Invaders squeezing past New Amsterdam United by a 2-1 margin.  Scoring for Paradise were Aubrey Joseph and Jamal Fraser. The goalscorer for NA United was Tyrick Olgerton.

In another game, Cougars FC inflicted a 5-1 drubbing over Ithaca. However it was Ithaca that scored first with Chrisroy Cummings finding the back of the net.

Cougars soon took charge and slotted home five answers goals.  Lomar Reid led the way with a double. While there were once each from Devon James, Ray Reddock and William Sommersell.
The tournament is expected to continue today, Friday, at the same venue with quarter-final matches. (Samuel Whyte)

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

FINAL PROGRAMME FOR THE YEAR 2023 – The Dr. Glenn Lall Show – Dec 15, 2023

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

Listen to how Jagdeo developing Guyana!!!

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

West Indies wins T20 series from England in tense final match

West Indies wins T20 series from England in tense final match

Dec 22, 2023

TAROUBA, Trinidad (AP) — The West Indies held its nerve in the last over to beat world champion England and win their Twenty20 series 3-2 yesterday. England, defending a measly 132 all out, bowled...
Read More
Petra/KFC Goodwill Series 2023 enters last lap today

Petra/KFC Goodwill Series 2023 enters last lap...

Dec 22, 2023

GFF Elite League Promotional Playoff continues tomorrow

GFF Elite League Promotional Playoff continues...

Dec 22, 2023

East Bank vs. The Rest Street Football champion to be decided tomorrow

East Bank vs. The Rest Street Football champion...

Dec 22, 2023

MVP Sports sponsors Street Football in Mocha

MVP Sports sponsors Street Football in Mocha

Dec 22, 2023

Number of teams scored victory in Candy Boss and Antics GT BEER 8-a-side football tournament

Number of teams scored victory in Candy Boss and...

Dec 22, 2023

Features/Columnists

  • After the oil is gone

    Kaieteur News – Fifty-three years ago, Norman Girvan wrote an article entitled “Multinational Corporations and Underdevelopment”.... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]