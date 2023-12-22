Latest update December 22nd, 2023 12:59 AM

MVP Sports sponsors Street Football in Mocha

Dec 22, 2023 Sports

Kaieteur Sports – Local sports and apparel giants, MVP Sports, yesterday handed over its sponsorship of the East Bank vs The Rest Street Football Competition that concludes tomorrow night at the Mocha Community Centre tarmac.

Administrative Supervisor, Jewanti Chunilall hand over the sponsorship and reaffirmed MVP Sports commitment to the development of Sports in Guyana at all levels, including at the grassroots.

Administrative Supervisor, Jewanti Chunilall (right) hand over the sponsorship to Edison Jefford yesterday. 

Five-O will play Stabroek Ballers in the Finals of the competition, while Spart Boss tackle Family in the Third Place Playoff. The competition culminates after six weeks of intense competition that witnessed two underdogs emerging to clash for the coveted title.

