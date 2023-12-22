MVP Sports sponsors Street Football in Mocha

Latest update December 22nd, 2023 12:59 AM
Dec 22, 2023 Sports
Kaieteur Sports – Local sports and apparel giants, MVP Sports, yesterday handed over its sponsorship of the East Bank vs The Rest Street Football Competition that concludes tomorrow night at the Mocha Community Centre tarmac.
Administrative Supervisor, Jewanti Chunilall hand over the sponsorship and reaffirmed MVP Sports commitment to the development of Sports in Guyana at all levels, including at the grassroots.
Five-O will play Stabroek Ballers in the Finals of the competition, while Spart Boss tackle Family in the Third Place Playoff. The competition culminates after six weeks of intense competition that witnessed two underdogs emerging to clash for the coveted title.
Listen to how Jagdeo developing Guyana!!!
Dec 22, 2023TAROUBA, Trinidad (AP) — The West Indies held its nerve in the last over to beat world champion England and win their Twenty20 series 3-2 yesterday. England, defending a measly 132 all out, bowled...
Dec 22, 2023
Dec 22, 2023
Dec 22, 2023
Dec 22, 2023
Dec 22, 2023
Kaieteur News – Fifty-three years ago, Norman Girvan wrote an article entitled “Multinational Corporations and Underdevelopment”.... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders (The writer is Antigua and Barbuda’s Ambassador to the United States and the Organization of American... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]