East Bank vs. The Rest Street Football champion to be decided tomorrow

Dec 22, 2023 Sports

– Will East Bank’s Five-O or Stabroek Ballers rally as Street football kings?

Kaieteur Sports – The ‘East Bank Versus The Rest’ Street Football championship, orchestrated by Ballers Entertainment, is reaching its climax at the Mocha Community Centre’s Tamac. Tomorrow (Saturday) marks the eagerly awaited conclusion with an electrifying final showdown between Team Five-O and Stabroek Ballers, crowning the tournament’s peak on December 23.

The competition will conclude with eight matches, commencing with inter-community clashes spanning various age groups and a veteran match to captivate the audience. Following these will be the official fifth and sixth place matchup, succeeded by the intense third and fourth place playoff featuring Sparta Boss and Team Family.

With a remarkable G$1,000,000 in cash and prizes, the stakes are high, ensuring an enthralling and competitive event. This tournament’s success is indebted to the generous support from sponsors like Ryda Hard Wine, GT Beer, Klovers Fashion, Adrian’s Groceries, Mocha Arcadia NDC, Hungry Helpers, Joy’s Water, Igloo Ice Cream, and Specom Inc and MVP Sports.

