Dr. Neville Gobin passes on

Kaieteur News – Renowned obstetrician and gynecologist, Dr. Neville Bhagwandeen Gobin passed away on Thursday.

His death was announced by the Woodlands Hospital, the private medical institution which he served for over three decades. He was 75.

Dr. Gobin was considered one of Guyana’s most outstanding obstetrician and gynecologist. “He served as the Managing Director of Woodlands for over three decades, where he worked tirelessly to ensure that patients visiting the hospital were provided with the best possible care,” the hospital said on its Facebook page.

Minister of Health, Dr. Frank Anthony, who expressed condolences to Dr. Gobin’s family, said that his passing “is a huge loss to Guyana, and we share your sorrow over the departure of a distinguished medical professional and a true pillar of our healthcare community.”

Dr. Gobin has left behind an incredible legacy of compassion, innovation, and unwavering commitment to the field of medicine, the Health Minister said.

He noted that the late doctor had his early education in India and this culminated in the achievement of his Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS). He then returned to Guyana and commenced his career as an intern under the guidance of the renowned Dr. M.Y Bacchus at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC).

In the early 1980s, driven by a thirst for knowledge and excellence, Dr. Gobin returned to India to complete his post-graduate diploma in obstetrics and gynaecology, Dr. Anthony said.

He said upon his return in 1984, Dr. Gobin became a private doctor at Woodlands Hospital where he would go on to shape the healthcare landscape in Guyana for nearly four decades.

Dr. Gobin’s leadership at Woodlands Hospital was transformative, Dr. Anthony said. Serving as the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer for the majority of his tenure, he successfully propelled the hospital from a small private facility to one of the leading medical institutions in the Caribbean, the minister said.

He noted that Dr. Gobin’s commitment to innovation was evident in the introduction of pioneering medical services, including the first comprehensive ultrasound service, ultrasound-guided surgery, MRI, CT scan, and the first fully automated laboratory in Guyana.

“Dr. Gobin was a trailblazer in the medical field. He performed numerous surgical interventions for gynaecological cancers. In early 2023, he introduced Guyana’s first stem cell therapy for patients, which marked a significant milestone in the country’s medical landscape. On the occasion of the launch of this pioneering programme he received encouragement from H.E. President Irfaan Ali,” the Health Minister added.

In addition to his duties at the Woodlands Hospital, he also served as a lecturer at the University of Guyana, School of Medicine. “His exceptional teaching skills and vast knowledge in Obstetrics and Gynecology enriched the education of countless aspiring doctors. His lectures and workshops were known for their informativeness, engagement, and structure,” the minister said.

“As Chairman of the Maternal Mortality and Morbidity Review Committee, Dr. Gobin played a pivotal role in improving maternal health services in the public sector. His commitment to addressing systemic issues and enhancing antenatal care demonstrated a profound dedication to the well-being of mothers and infants in the community,” he added.

In recognition of his outstanding contributions, the Government of Guyana bestowed upon Dr. Gobin the Cacique Crown of Honor in 2020. This prestigious national award acknowledged his tireless efforts in advancing maternal and child health, as well as his contributions to the overall improvement of healthcare services in the country, the Health Minister added.

Beyond his achievements, Dr. Gobin also volunteered for various medical outreaches and served as the President of the Family Planning Association of Guyana, contributing to the formulation and enactment of progressive legislation, including the Termination of Pregnancy Act in 1996.