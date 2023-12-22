Latest update December 22nd, 2023 12:59 AM

$13M set aside to rehab St. Stanislaus College

Dec 22, 2023

Kaieteur News – The St. Stanislaus College is to undergo rehabilitation works shortly and according to the recent opening of tenders at the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB), the Ministry of Education has set aside approximately $13,876,695 to carry out the works.

Below are the companies and their bids:   

Ministry of Education

Rehabilitation of Works at St. Stanislaus College.

Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sport  

Consultancy Services for the Supervision: Construction of Stand at the Guyana National Stadium.

Ministry of Human Services and Social Security

Construction of Perimeter Fence at Day & Night Care Facility-Mocha, Region 4.

Construction of Perimeter Fence at Day & Night Care Facility-Cornelia Ida, Region 3.

Ministry of Public Works

Construction of Hinterland Roads 54 to 56.

Construction of Hinterland Roads 57 to 60.

Ministry of Finance

Provision of Security Service.

Ministry of Natural Resources

Provision of Security Services Jan-Dec 2024.

Guyana Energy Agency

Design, Supply, Installation and Commissioning of a 0.60 MW Solar PV Plant and Transmission & Distribution Networks for Leguan.

Office of the Prime Minister

Supply of Line Hardware for Mahdia Grid Extension to Police Station/Court.

Ministry of Local Government and Regional Development

Supply and Provision of Security Services 2024.

