West Dem’ cops GOAPC/Mike Pharmacy & Friends Trophy Tapeball C/ship

Dec 21, 2023 Sports

Kaieteur Sports – The latest chapter of the Georgetown Office Assistants Promotion Competition (GOAPC) wrapped up its final event of 2023 at Durban Park’s Tarmac this past Saturday. The West Demerara Secondary School continued their winning streak, securing the championship title by triumphing over Beterverwagting (BV) Secondary in the final and claiming the coveted MIKE PHARMACY AND FRIENDS TROPHY.

Six schools vied for the top spot in the tournament, culminating in a showdown between West Demerara and BV Secondary in the ultimate clash. West Demerara took the batting stance first, setting a formidable target of 92-2 within their allocated 6 overs. Captain Christopher Persaud led the charge, showcasing a scintillating half-century performance and finishing with an impressive 61 runs.

West Dem Secondary School team Captain Christopher Persaud receiving championship trophy form Tournament Co-coordinator James Lewis.

In response, BV Secondary attempted to chase down the target but could only muster 73-5 in their 6 overs. Despite a valiant effort, Z. Mohammed stood out for BV with a resilient score of 39 runs in a losing cause.

Concluding the tournament, James “Uprising” Lewis, the tournament coordinator, presided over the trophy and medal presentation. The championship title and accolades were awarded to the West Demerara Secondary School team, acknowledging their outstanding performance in yet another impeccably organised GOAPC event.

