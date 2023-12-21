One way traffic for Regent Street from Thursday to Christmas Eve night – Traffic Chief

Latest update December 21st, 2023 12:59 AM

Kaieteur News – Traffic Chief, Senior Superintendent Mahendra Singh on Wednesday announced that in an effort to maximize a smoother flow of traffic during the heightened Christmas shopping period, Regent Street – between Vlissengen Road to the east and Avenue of the Republic to the west – will be closed to eastbound traffic.

This will take effect from today and run until midnight on Christmas Eve.

Traffic Chief, Senior Superintendent Mahendra Singh on Regent Street on Wednesday. (Photo Courtesy, Radio Eve Leary)

“Regent Street will be meant for one way traffic and that will be westbound  flow of traffic as early as tomorrow (Thursday) and what that will translate to is more free movement of all forms of road users, what it will translate to is the ability of the police to work in partnership with the private sector, the public sector and all persons who are right minded and are using the road to ensure that they have access to the place they wish to go and to have access without any form of accident,” the Traffic Chief said during a radio programme on Radio Eve Leary on Wednesday.

Road users were reminded to pay attention to traffic ranks who will be placed at various points along the roadways and to adhere to directions.

