One way traffic for Regent Street from Thursday to Christmas Eve night – Traffic Chief

Latest update December 21st, 2023 12:59 AM
Dec 21, 2023 News
Kaieteur News – Traffic Chief, Senior Superintendent Mahendra Singh on Wednesday announced that in an effort to maximize a smoother flow of traffic during the heightened Christmas shopping period, Regent Street – between Vlissengen Road to the east and Avenue of the Republic to the west – will be closed to eastbound traffic.
This will take effect from today and run until midnight on Christmas Eve.
“Regent Street will be meant for one way traffic and that will be westbound flow of traffic as early as tomorrow (Thursday) and what that will translate to is more free movement of all forms of road users, what it will translate to is the ability of the police to work in partnership with the private sector, the public sector and all persons who are right minded and are using the road to ensure that they have access to the place they wish to go and to have access without any form of accident,” the Traffic Chief said during a radio programme on Radio Eve Leary on Wednesday.
Road users were reminded to pay attention to traffic ranks who will be placed at various points along the roadways and to adhere to directions.
Listen to how Jagdeo developing Guyana!!!
Dec 21, 2023Kaieteur Sports – The Guyana Table Tennis Association (GTTA) kicked off its groundbreaking Nationwide National Schools Tennis Championship yesterday with an impressive launch at the Ministry of...
Dec 21, 2023
Dec 21, 2023
Dec 21, 2023
Dec 21, 2023
Dec 21, 2023
Kaieteur News – The government has once again issued a stern warning against unauthorised increases in transport fares. Public... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders (The writer is Antigua and Barbuda’s Ambassador to the United States and the Organization of American... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]