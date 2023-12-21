Man to serve 18 months for stealing ‘greens’

Kaieteur News – A twenty-one-year-old man of Queenstown, Essequibo Coast was sentenced to 18-months imprisonment when he appeared at the Anna Regina Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday where he was charged with stealing a quantity of vegetables from a farmer.

Akbar Sookra appeared before Magistrate Esther Sam and was charged with the offence of praedial larceny or, theft of agriculture produce.

It is alleged that on October 11, 2023, Sookra stole agriculture produce from Toney Narine, a 38-year-old farmer of Capoey Public Road, Essequibo Coast.

During court proceedings, the magistrate found the defendant guilty of the offence. The magistrate then handed down sentencing. The accused was also fined $50,000.