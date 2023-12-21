Man jailed for assaulting 11-year-old student

Kaieteur News – A 25-year-old man of Anna Regina, Essequibo Coast, was sentenced to serve 12 months in prison on Tuesday after he appeared at the Anna Regina Magistrate’s Court where he was charged for assaulting an 11-year-old student.

Sunil Ramdeo appeared before Magistrate Esther Sam, where he was charged for the offence of assault causing actual bodily harm. According to police, the incident occurred on July 16, 2023.

The charge was laid under section 30 (a) of the Summary Jurisdiction Offences Act.

It was also noted that the 11-year-old child is a student at C.V. Nunes Primary School at Henrietta Housing Scheme, Essequibo Coast.

Following the court hearing, the Magistrate found the defendant guilty of the offence, after which sentencing was handed down.