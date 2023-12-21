Man jailed for assaulting 11-year-old student

Latest update December 21st, 2023 12:59 AM
Dec 21, 2023 Court Stories, Features / Columnists, News
Kaieteur News – A 25-year-old man of Anna Regina, Essequibo Coast, was sentenced to serve 12 months in prison on Tuesday after he appeared at the Anna Regina Magistrate’s Court where he was charged for assaulting an 11-year-old student.
Sunil Ramdeo appeared before Magistrate Esther Sam, where he was charged for the offence of assault causing actual bodily harm. According to police, the incident occurred on July 16, 2023.
The charge was laid under section 30 (a) of the Summary Jurisdiction Offences Act.
It was also noted that the 11-year-old child is a student at C.V. Nunes Primary School at Henrietta Housing Scheme, Essequibo Coast.
Following the court hearing, the Magistrate found the defendant guilty of the offence, after which sentencing was handed down.
Listen to how Jagdeo developing Guyana!!!
Dec 21, 2023Kaieteur Sports – The Guyana Table Tennis Association (GTTA) kicked off its groundbreaking Nationwide National Schools Tennis Championship yesterday with an impressive launch at the Ministry of...
Dec 21, 2023
Dec 21, 2023
Dec 21, 2023
Dec 21, 2023
Dec 21, 2023
Kaieteur News – The government has once again issued a stern warning against unauthorised increases in transport fares. Public... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders (The writer is Antigua and Barbuda’s Ambassador to the United States and the Organization of American... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]