Labour Ministry investigating Buck Hall accident

Latest update December 21st, 2023 12:59 AM
Dec 21, 2023 News
Kaieteur News – The Occupational Safety and Health Department of the Ministry of Labour has launched an investigation into Monday’s fatal accident at Buck Hall, Aurora, Region Seven which claimed the life of truck driver, Tyron Anthony.
The 32-year-old man of Supenaam, Essequibo Coast was killed around 17:35hrs on Monday while transporting fuel to the Chinese-owned Aurora Gold Mines (AGM).
According to police, the tanker the man was driving toppled off a slope at 16 kilometer along the Aurora/Tapir trail in Region Seven.
According to the Ministry of Labour, Naipaul Persaud OSH Officer with responsibility for Region Seven, was assigned to conduct the investigation to determine the causes of the accident, and to provide recommendations on how to prevent future accidents. The investigation will begin after AGM submits a report on the accident.
On Tuesday, police said the fuel tanker which Anthony was driving when he met his demise, had mechanical issues.
“Enquiries disclosed that the fuel tanker was proceeding south along the trail, and while negotiating a turn down a slope, the tanker developed a mechanical problem causing the driver to lose control of the vehicle and ‘run off’ the trail,” police said.
Investigators did not disclose what the mechanical issue was but Kaieteur News understands that the tanker suddenly “cut off” while Anthony was descending the slope. The man was flung out of the truck and the vehicle fell on him, pinning part of his body in the process.
Anthony was not employed by AGM, however the police said he was working with a sub company called Demerara Transportation Limited, which was contracted to transport fuel for the mining operation.
Investigations are continuing.
Listen to how Jagdeo developing Guyana!!!
Dec 21, 2023Kaieteur Sports – The Guyana Table Tennis Association (GTTA) kicked off its groundbreaking Nationwide National Schools Tennis Championship yesterday with an impressive launch at the Ministry of...
Dec 21, 2023
Dec 21, 2023
Dec 21, 2023
Dec 21, 2023
Dec 21, 2023
Kaieteur News – The government has once again issued a stern warning against unauthorised increases in transport fares. Public... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders (The writer is Antigua and Barbuda’s Ambassador to the United States and the Organization of American... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]