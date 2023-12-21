Labour Ministry investigating Buck Hall accident

Kaieteur News – The Occupational Safety and Health Department of the Ministry of Labour has launched an investigation into Monday’s fatal accident at Buck Hall, Aurora, Region Seven which claimed the life of truck driver, Tyron Anthony.

The 32-year-old man of Supenaam, Essequibo Coast was killed around 17:35hrs on Monday while transporting fuel to the Chinese-owned Aurora Gold Mines (AGM).

According to police, the tanker the man was driving toppled off a slope at 16 kilometer along the Aurora/Tapir trail in Region Seven.

According to the Ministry of Labour, Naipaul Persaud OSH Officer with responsibility for Region Seven, was assigned to conduct the investigation to determine the causes of the accident, and to provide recommendations on how to prevent future accidents. The investigation will begin after AGM submits a report on the accident.

On Tuesday, police said the fuel tanker which Anthony was driving when he met his demise, had mechanical issues.

“Enquiries disclosed that the fuel tanker was proceeding south along the trail, and while negotiating a turn down a slope, the tanker developed a mechanical problem causing the driver to lose control of the vehicle and ‘run off’ the trail,” police said.

Investigators did not disclose what the mechanical issue was but Kaieteur News understands that the tanker suddenly “cut off” while Anthony was descending the slope. The man was flung out of the truck and the vehicle fell on him, pinning part of his body in the process.

Anthony was not employed by AGM, however the police said he was working with a sub company called Demerara Transportation Limited, which was contracted to transport fuel for the mining operation.

Investigations are continuing.