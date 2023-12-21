GTUC to sue Govt. over imposition of pay hike for public servants

Kaieteur News – The Guyana Trades Union Congress (GTUC) said it will take legal actions against the government on the recent imposition of salary increases to public servants, while violating the principles of collective bargaining.

The Central Executive of the GTUC held its first meeting for the Triennial Period 2023–2026 on Thursday 14th December, 2023 under the chairmanship of newly elected President Norris Witter where the matter was discussed.

According to a GTUC release, the meeting was also attended by representatives of the Guyana Public Service Union (GPSU) where discussions were held on the government’s continual violation of the Rule of Law and the transgressing of the constitutionally protected right of unionised workers to collective bargaining.

In a press statement, the GTUC said that imposition of wages and salaries, irrespective of the sum, violated the principles of collective bargaining and the international conventions which the Government of Guyana is a signatory to.

“GTUC condemns, in the strongest possible terms, continuous descend into lawlessness and warns actions like these do not augur well for citizens’ welfare and legitimacy of any government,” the statement read.

“No government that believes in the Rule of Law, which governs modern society, would flagrantly continue to violate the tenet on which modern societies is built,” the statement added.

According to the GTUC, it is hoped that the court can move expeditiously in addressing the collective bargaining case placed before it, noting that it remains a travesty in this society that workers/citizens must revert to the court to ensure respect for basic rights.

“GTUC calls on the Government and its allies to honour the Rule of Law and acknowledge the importance of same to a harmonious working climate, production and productivity.”

The union pointed out that Article 23 (1) of the Trade Union Recognition Law expressly states: “Where a Trade Union obtains a certificate of recognition for workers comprised in a bargaining unit in accordance with this Part, the employer shall recognised the Union, and the union and the employer shall bargain in good faith and enter into negotiations with each other for the purpose of Collective Bargaining.” The workers deserve no less.

According to the GTUC, there is no reason why the government cannot honour the very law they helped draft and passed if its intent towards all the citizens of Guyana is honourable and non-discriminatory. “To this end, the Central Executive has taken a decision to move to the court to seek legal remedy as it commences action of sensitizing workers throughout the country as to the dangers of only addressing the quantum of its increase while at the same time turning a blind eye to the violation committed by this government.”

The GTUC said its meeting further commenced the examination of a proposed Plan of Action arising from the decision of congress. Among those decisions are reconstruction of the women and youth arm, focusing on the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal 2030 and deconstructing GTUC 15-point plan in its pursuit of social, economic and political justice for the working class, past, present and future.