Latest update December 21st, 2023 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

GTUC to sue Govt. over imposition of pay hike for public servants

Dec 21, 2023 Court Stories, Features / Columnists, News

Kaieteur News – The Guyana Trades Union Congress (GTUC) said it will take legal actions against the government on the recent imposition of salary increases to public servants, while violating the principles of collective bargaining.

President of the GTUC, Norris Witter

President of the GTUC, Norris Witter

The Central Executive of the GTUC held its first meeting for the Triennial Period 2023–2026 on Thursday 14th December, 2023 under the chairmanship of newly elected President Norris Witter where the matter was discussed.

According to a GTUC release, the meeting was also attended by representatives of the Guyana Public Service Union (GPSU) where discussions were held on the government’s continual violation of the Rule of Law and the transgressing of the constitutionally protected right of unionised workers to collective bargaining.

In a press statement, the GTUC said that imposition of wages and salaries, irrespective of the sum, violated the principles of collective bargaining and the international conventions which the Government of Guyana is a signatory to.

“GTUC condemns, in the strongest possible terms, continuous descend into lawlessness and warns actions like these do not augur well for citizens’ welfare and legitimacy of any government,” the statement read.

“No government that believes in the Rule of Law, which governs modern society, would flagrantly continue to violate the tenet on which modern societies is built,” the statement added.

According to the GTUC, it is hoped that the court can move expeditiously in addressing the collective bargaining case placed before it, noting that it remains a travesty in this society that workers/citizens must revert to the court to ensure respect for basic rights.

“GTUC calls on the Government and its allies to honour the Rule of Law and acknowledge the importance of same to a harmonious working climate, production and productivity.”

The union pointed out that Article 23 (1) of the Trade Union Recognition Law expressly states: “Where a Trade Union obtains a certificate of recognition for workers comprised in a bargaining unit in accordance with this Part, the employer shall recognised the Union, and the union and the employer shall bargain in good faith and enter into negotiations with each other for the purpose of Collective Bargaining.”  The workers deserve no less.

According to the GTUC, there is no reason why the government cannot honour the very law they helped draft and passed if its intent towards all the citizens of Guyana is honourable and non-discriminatory.  “To this end, the Central Executive has taken a decision to move to the court to seek legal remedy as it commences action of sensitizing workers throughout the country as to the dangers of only addressing the quantum of its increase while at the same time turning a blind eye to the violation committed by this government.”

The GTUC said its meeting further commenced the examination of a proposed Plan of Action arising from the decision of congress. Among those decisions are reconstruction of the women and youth arm, focusing on the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal 2030 and deconstructing GTUC 15-point plan in its pursuit of social, economic and political justice for the working class, past, present and future.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

FINAL PROGRAMME FOR THE YEAR 2023 – The Dr. Glenn Lall Show – Dec 15, 2023

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

Listen to how Jagdeo developing Guyana!!!

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

GTTA launches CNOOC Petroleum Ltd Nationwide National Table Tennis C/ship

GTTA launches CNOOC Petroleum Ltd Nationwide National Table Tennis...

Dec 21, 2023

Kaieteur Sports – The Guyana Table Tennis Association (GTTA) kicked off its groundbreaking Nationwide National Schools Tennis Championship yesterday with an impressive launch at the Ministry of...
Read More
Chase’s Academic quietly exit the 2023 KFC Goodwill Series

Chase’s Academic quietly exit the 2023 KFC...

Dec 21, 2023

CWI names 15-man squad for two-match ICC Test Champs series against Australia

CWI names 15-man squad for two-match ICC Test...

Dec 21, 2023

West Dem’ cops GOAPC/Mike Pharmacy & Friends Trophy Tapeball C/ship

West Dem’ cops GOAPC/Mike Pharmacy &...

Dec 21, 2023

Derrick Kallicharran and Friends donate to Port Mourant Cricket Club

Derrick Kallicharran and Friends donate to Port...

Dec 21, 2023

Inaugural Climb Guyana Cup set for December 23 Launch in Aranaputa, Rupununi

Inaugural Climb Guyana Cup set for December 23...

Dec 21, 2023

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]