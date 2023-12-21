GTTA launches CNOOC Petroleum Ltd Nationwide National Table Tennis C/ship

Kaieteur Sports – The Guyana Table Tennis Association (GTTA) kicked off its groundbreaking Nationwide National Schools Tennis Championship yesterday with an impressive launch at the Ministry of Education’s National Centre for Education Resource Development (NSERD) building located in Kingston, Georgetown. This momentous event not only marked the inauguration of this championship but also witnessed a significant milestone—the signing of a sponsorship agreement between GTTA and CNOOC Petroleum Guyana Limited.

Among the distinguished guests present was Minister of Education Priya Manickchand, executives from CNOOC Petroleum Limited including President Liu Xiaoxiang and Counsellor Huang Rui, as well as GTTA President Godfrey Munroe. Alongside them were other dignitaries, local tennis stars, and enthusiastic students from various schools.

This championship has been made possible through the generous sponsorship of 4.5 million Guyana dollars by CNOOC Petroleum Guyana Limited, as part of a strategic partnership facilitated by the Guyana Table Tennis Association. This collaboration supported by the Ministry of Education and Ministry of Culture, Youth, and Sport, promises a transformative impact on the tennis landscape in the country.

For the first time in its history, the championship will adopt a nationwide approach, encompassing Independent Regional Schools competitions across regions 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 10, and Georgetown. These competitions aim to identify and celebrate individual school teams and singles champions in eight categories within each region. The pinnacle of the tournament will be the national competition featuring the champion school teams from each category.

Furthermore, in regions 1, 8, and 9 (hinterland), the focus will be on hosting novice competitions, providing tennis tables, and continuing training for student athletes and teachers. This initiative aims to foster skill development and support in these regions, contributing to their overall growth.

The tournament will unfold as 11 independent regional championships across 11 administrative regions, featuring eight categories encompassing boys and girls teams, singles and novice events.

Meanwhile, during the ceremony, Minister Manickchand emphasized the significance of human resource development through sports, aligning it with the ongoing infrastructural development initiatives in the country. GTTA Head, Munroe extended gratitude to CNOOC Petroleum Guyana Limited and their partners in China, acknowledging the strengthened commitment between Guyana and China over the years. He expressed delight in inaugurating a tournament that aims to benefit all Guyanese.

The tournament is set to commence in the upcoming weeks and will continue until February 9th, 2024, promising a thrilling showcase of tennis talent across the nation.