Govt. warns boat operators not to arbitrarily hike fares

Dec 21, 2023 Peeping Tom

Kaieteur News – The government has once again issued a stern warning against unauthorised increases in transport fares.

Public Works minister, Bishop Juan Edghill has called on citizens to report any instances of overcharging, and these will be swiftly addressed by the Maritime Administration Department (MARAD), and the ministry.

He gave the assurance on Tuesday at the Arthur Chung Conference Center, as the Parliamentary Committee of Supply approved $79 million in supplementary funding for the provision of additional resources to support the Transport and Harbours Department.

The minister was responding to concerns raised by Opposition Member of Parliament Juretha Fernandes regarding operators requesting more than the approved fare of $2500 for passengers travelling the Parika/Bartica route.

Speed boats at the Parika Ferry Stelling.

Taking into consideration the Christmas season, when such exploitation becomes more frequent, Minister Edghill reminded that the government has not approved any increases in fares.

“All speedboat services in Guyana operate and are regulated by the Maritime Administration Department. The speedboats put themselves into a turn system, and they are organised by their respective associations. However, MARAD, nor the government of Guyana have sanctioned, approved or condoned overcharging from minibuses, speedboats, or even when it comes to aircraft fares. We pay careful attention to these, and we have been monitoring it,” he said.

The public works minister added that the government is dedicated to the maintenance of law and order, as well as protecting citizens from exploitation.

Importantly, he highlighted that operators benefit from government concessions, such as the removal of excise tax on fuel to cushion the global rise in fuel prices.

