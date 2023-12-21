GAWU and GuySuCo reach agreement to increase wages for sugar workers

Latest update December 21st, 2023 12:59 AM
Dec 21, 2023 News
Kaieteur News – The Guyana Agricultural and General Workers Union (GAWU) on Wednesday announced that it has reached a breakthrough culmination of negotiations with the Guyana Sugar Corporation (GuySuCo) which will see “substantial wage increases” for sugar workers.
Those who will benefit include field foremen/forewomen, and field superintendents, GAWU said.
The successful conclusion of the discussions signifies the result of collaborative efforts and constructive dialogue between GAWU and GuySuCo, the union said. “Both parties acknowledge and appreciate the indispensable contributions made by our dedicated workforce. This agreement stands as a testament to their joint commitment to prioritize the financial well-being and professional development of the sugar workers.”
The union said the agreement, “underscores the unwavering dedication of both entities to cultivate a supportive and equitable work environment. It serves as recognition for the tireless efforts and pivotal role played by our sugar workers in propelling the industry’s success and sustainability.”
It was noted that the “ratified agreement” marks a significant milestone in fostering a harmonious relationship between the two bodies. It was noted by GAWU that it highlights “a shared objective: to ensure a flourishing and prosperous sugar industry while steadfastly advocating for the welfare, rights, and dignified livelihoods of our members.”
GAWU said it remains resolute in its commitment to further collaboration with GuySuCo. “Together, we aim to ensure fair treatment for our workforce and collectively steer the industry towards sustained growth and prosperity,” the union said.
Listen to how Jagdeo developing Guyana!!!
Dec 21, 2023Kaieteur Sports – The Guyana Table Tennis Association (GTTA) kicked off its groundbreaking Nationwide National Schools Tennis Championship yesterday with an impressive launch at the Ministry of...
Dec 21, 2023
Dec 21, 2023
Dec 21, 2023
Dec 21, 2023
Dec 21, 2023
Kaieteur News – The government has once again issued a stern warning against unauthorised increases in transport fares. Public... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders (The writer is Antigua and Barbuda’s Ambassador to the United States and the Organization of American... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]