GAWU and GuySuCo reach agreement to increase wages for sugar workers

Kaieteur News – The Guyana Agricultural and General Workers Union (GAWU) on Wednesday announced that it has reached a breakthrough culmination of negotiations with the Guyana Sugar Corporation (GuySuCo) which will see “substantial wage increases” for sugar workers.

Those who will benefit include field foremen/forewomen, and field superintendents, GAWU said.

The successful conclusion of the discussions signifies the result of collaborative efforts and constructive dialogue between GAWU and GuySuCo, the union said. “Both parties acknowledge and appreciate the indispensable contributions made by our dedicated workforce. This agreement stands as a testament to their joint commitment to prioritize the financial well-being and professional development of the sugar workers.”

The union said the agreement, “underscores the unwavering dedication of both entities to cultivate a supportive and equitable work environment. It serves as recognition for the tireless efforts and pivotal role played by our sugar workers in propelling the industry’s success and sustainability.”

It was noted that the “ratified agreement” marks a significant milestone in fostering a harmonious relationship between the two bodies. It was noted by GAWU that it highlights “a shared objective: to ensure a flourishing and prosperous sugar industry while steadfastly advocating for the welfare, rights, and dignified livelihoods of our members.”

GAWU said it remains resolute in its commitment to further collaboration with GuySuCo. “Together, we aim to ensure fair treatment for our workforce and collectively steer the industry towards sustained growth and prosperity,” the union said.