Derrick Kallicharran and Friends donate to Port Mourant Cricket Club

Latest update December 21st, 2023 12:59 AM
Dec 21, 2023 Sports
Kaieteur Sports – Former Guyana U/19, Shell Shield and West Indies ‘B’ Team Player and brother of Alvin Kallicharran, Derrick Kallicharran, along with few friends (Roy Ramsammy of Robins Gold Smithing of Canada & Ramjit Singh (New York) also, Pawan of DX Sports (Long Island), recently donated a quantity of cricket balls to the Port Mourant Cricket Club for future matches.
Kallicharran, who now resides in the United States, represented Guyana in Shell Shield Cricket from 1978-1986 and also toured with the West Indies ‘B’ Team to Zimbabwe in 1983.
This was an initiative of Kallicharran and family. This donation is seen as a timely one for the club as cricket continues in the ancient county.
Kallicharran, a former Port Mourant and Berbice Player, has high hopes that Port Mourant will once again produce cricketers at the highest level for the West Indies. He has showered praises on Rampertab Ramnauth, Rampersaud Ramnauth and a few others from the club.
The club’s executives would like to express a big thank you to Derrick Kallicharran, his friends and family for the donation.
