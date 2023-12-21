Cops who allegedly helped bandits rob supermarket granted bail

Kaieteur News – Two police ranks, who allegedly helped bandits to rob a Chinese national last month, were on Wednesday granted bail in the sum of $500,000 each, after they appeared virtually at the Georgetown Magistrate’s Court.

Julian Smartt, 30 of Guyhoc Park, Georgetown and Winston Williams, 25 of Grove, East Bank Demerara (EBD) are accused of escorting bandits to and from a robbery scene with police sirens on November 29, 2023 from the Prashad Nagar Police Outpost, robbing a Chinese national Qi Li Lin, of $8 million.

The police related that the investigators are still to arrest the armed bandits for the robbery but a comprehensive investigation was done and it has revealed that the two policemen were involved in the heist.

The two ranks made their second court appearance virtually, before Acting Chief Sherdel Isaacs-Marcus on Wednesday, when the court proceedings were held.

Smartt was represented by Attorney-at-Law Patrice Henry and Williams was represented by Attorney-at-Law Jevon Cox.

Both attorneys refuted the claims leveled against their clients. Each attorney pleaded with the court for bail in reasonable sum whilst requesting of the court to exercise its discretion. Following that, the Police Legal Advisor, Attorney-at-Law, Mandel Moore, objected to bail on the grounds of the penalty the charges attract, the seriousness of the offences, and the prevalence of the offence. The attorney also pressed on the fact that the accused were policemen.

Notwithstanding the prosecution’s objection, the Magistrate noted that the court is inclined to granted bail to the accused.

Subsequently, bail was granted to each defendant with the attached condition that they report to the Brickdam Police Station from December 21, 2023.