Chase’s Academic quietly exit the 2023 KFC Goodwill Series

Dec 21, 2023 Sports

– Going down 1-0 to St Benedict’s College, Clarendon remains unstoppable

Kaieteur Sports – Guyana’s Chase Academic Foundation faced a tough defeat against Trinidad and Tobago’s St. Benedict’s College on Tuesday in the semi-finals of the 2023 Petra/KFC Goodwill International School’s Under-18 Football Series. Despite being a dominating force in local School’s football in this age-group level, Chase’s Academic suffered their second loss of the tournament against St. Benedict’s with a disappointing 1-0 loss.

The match was a tense showdown with both teams showcasing strong defensive tactics. Despite numerous attempts on goal from both sides, neither team managed to break the deadlock for most of the game. It was in the 93rd minute that Trinidad’s Josiah Ochoa scored the decisive goal, securing a last-gasp victory for St. Benedict’s in extra time and securing their spot in the final.

Earlier in the opening semi-final, Clarendon College, a regional powerhouse, outplayed Suriname’s VWO-4, clinching an impressive 3-1 victory. Romarion Thompson netted the first goal for Clarendon College in the 16th minute, followed by Daniel Clark’s impressive strike in the 31st minute, putting them 2-0 ahead in the first half. Although VWO-4 attempted a comeback, scoring in the 50th minute, Deandre Gallimore (Jamaica) dashed their hopes with a goal during stoppage time, sealing the win for Clarendon College.

The final showdown between St. Benedict’s College and Clarendon College promises to be an exciting encounter, scheduled to take place tomorrow at the Ministry of Education ground. Both teams are geared up to battle for the championship in what is expected to be an intense and fiercely contested match.

