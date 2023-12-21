Businessman nabbed with gun at GuyExpo released on bail

Kaieteur News – Thirty-five-year-old Quincy Linton, who was nabbed by police with a gun at GuyExpo last month, was granted bail in the sum of $75,000 on Wednesday, after his lawyer pleaded with court for bail in reasonable sum whilst citing the lack of evidence against his client.

Linton made his second court appearance virtually via zoom at the Georgetown Magistrate’s Court, before Acting Chief Magistrate Sherdel Issacs-Marcus.

During the court hearing, Linton’s lawyer noted that the police did not initially verify the authenticity of the firearm, or investigate the matter, before the ranks instituted the charge, ‘possession of unlicensed firearm’ against his client.

He told the court that the number on the licence his client produced for the gun is valid. The attorney noted also that if signature was the issue, that were many processes in which ranks would have had to go through before laying the charge against the defendant. On those grounds, the lawyer requested bail in reasonable sum for his client.

Following the request made by the attorney, Magistrate Issacs-Marcus, granted bail in the sum of $75,000. Linton is scheduled to appear before the court again on February 7, 2024, for statements.

The police had noted that on November 18, 2023, at about 21:45hrs, Linton was nabbed with a loaded gun and a ‘fake’ licence while he entered the GuyExpo event at the Sophia Exhibition Centre.

Kaieteur News was on the ground when a female security officer raised an alarm that a man was moments earlier found in possession of an illegal weapon.

Seeking clarity on what transpired, Kaieteur News later learnt from the police that the man had entered the venue via its western entrance and handed over a 9MM pistol and 17 matching rounds to police ranks on duty.

He also gave them a small laminated copy of a firearm licence claiming that he was a legal firearm holder. But the police officers became suspicious after they could not recognize the signature on the document.

“…the purported signature on the licence appeared to be not of any senior rank in the division,” police said at the time.

The ranks promptly detained and questioned the man but he reportedly gave them conflicting stories as to how he obtained a firearm licence.

Police decided to search his home for the original licence he claimed he had but found none.

They arrested him and took possession of the weapon and ammunition.