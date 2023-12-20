Woman killed by bus at Leonora

Kaieteur News – A woman was on Tuesday night struck and killed by a minibus on the Leonora Public Road, West Coast Demerara (WCD).

According to Region Three Police Commander, Mahendra Siwnarine the woman was struck down and killed while crossing the public road.

He said that the accident took place between 19:00 and 20:00hrs.

Kaieteur News received other information that the unidentified woman was rushed to the Sheriff Medical Center on the West Coast Demerara (WCD) where she was later pronounced dead.

Her body then taken the Ezekiel Funeral Home and the bus driver was taken into custody to assist with investigations.