Truck that crushed driver at Chinese mine had mechanical issues

Latest update December 20th, 2023 12:59 AM
Dec 20, 2023 News
Kaieteur News – The fuel tanker that crushed its driver to death at the Chinese owned Aurora Gold Mines, Region Seven, had mechanical issues, police said on Tuesday.
The dead man, 32-year-old Tyron Athony, of Supenaam, Essequibo Coast, Region Two, was killed around 17:35 hrs. on Monday while transporting fuel to the Chinese mine.
According to police the tanker toppled off a slope at 16KM Aurora/Tapir trail, Region Seven.
“Enquiries disclosed that the fuel tanker was proceeding south along the trail, and while negotiating a turn down a slope, the tanker developed a mechanical problem causing the driver to lose control of the vehicle and ‘run off’ the trail,” police said.
Investigators did not disclose what the mechanical issue was but Kaieteur News understands that the tanker suddenly “cut off” while Anthony was descending the slope. Anthony was flung out of the truck and the vehicle fell on him pinning part of his body in the process.
Anthony was not employed by the Chinese mining company but was working with a sub company which was contracted to transport fuel for the mining operations.
Police said that the company is called, Demerara Transportation Limited.
Investigations are continuing.
