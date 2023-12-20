Road safety is everyone’s business

Dear Editor,

How often haven’t we heard the phrase, ‘speed thrills but kills?’ But it enters through one ear and exists the other without registering its significance or application for its avoidance and it remains only a passing thought and comment for analytical purpose! Our highways, roads and streets have been converted to the race track to experience the thrill of the goose-neck turn with the pedal to the metal effort on the long stretch. Patience has escaped our temperament and “rush hour” is a foreign thing with a 6 o’clock morning to 6 o’clock evening Guyanese application, throughout the coastal belt.

A risk is always risky and when indulged, one may be successful or partially successful or unsuccessful. Pedestrians, bikers and motorists do incur different degrees of risks, thus exposing themselves to different levels of danger. Users on the road, whether walking, riding or driving, are always in a hurry and deliberately take the following risks, if, risk may be categorized: pre-mature risk, anticipated risk, calculated risk, dangerous risk, unnecessary risk, avoidable risk, careless risk, reckless risk, thoughtless risk, breath-taking risk, deadly risk and costly risk. Why take a risk on the road when waiting a minute or two may make all the difference between being dead or alive, or, partially or severally injured, or, being safe and sound?

Common sense is a no-nonsense approach for this sensitive subject and being sane and sensible is a sober reality which should be the guiding factor when using the road. The ideal situation may never be realized in Guyana simply because most users prefer to remain insensitive to this senseless situation and are conscious or unconscious of their actions and inactions, but, clearly do not care or are unconcerned about the consequences. A care-free attitude provides the breathing ground for perpetual and perplexed accidents, particularly for those who participate in poor or no judgement.

The holiday season has just commenced and already so many accidents have been recorded with deaths as the end result. Friends and families will not have the pleasurable company of a young Berbice businessman who was allegedly test driving his vehicle last Friday at a fast rate but lost control. Was it speed, poor judgment or mechanical failure being the contributing factor to his demise? Was this fatality the hand of fate or it could have been avoided? Is there a lesson to be learnt? Is anyone paying attention?

Last Thursday on the busy East Bank Road, a biker and his pillion rider lost their lives when they were involved in an accident with a lorry. Again, the usual scenario presented itself for this calamity but the difference being, with allegedly suspected criminal behavior being deployed. A bitter lesson accompanies this tragedy paying priceless dividend. It is too late for those departed ones to be remorse! But it is not too late for those who favor indulging in this type of trauma. Hopefully, the young and restless will pay heed and want to make a commitment not to repeat anything so dramatic.

Misfortune struck several people when they were injured in an unfortunate accident which occurred over a week ago again on the dangerous East Bank Road. Sadly, four people, including the driver, died. This time, observers reported that a mini bus driven by an inconsiderate driver, did what other drivers continue to do, attempted to overtake a line of traffic and ended up on the wrong side of the lane, law and life. How many drivers and bikers are guilty of this negligence, endanger themselves and others and not observing the laws of the road by being passionately impatient? Many would prove positive to the test!

When would bus drivers acknowledge that they owe their passengers the responsibility of driving with the application of the five C’s: care, caution, consideration, courtesy and common-sense; driving while observing all traffic rules and regulations; driving with the five S’s in description: safely, soundly, soberly, sanely and simply; driving not dangerously, destructively, distractively, dominatingly nor disruptively; driving without loud or lewd music; driving with respect, regard and all requisite requirements; driving properly and properly attired; driving with a clean, fully fueled bus with tires already tested for adequate air; driving with enough change; driving with the passengers’ comfort in mind; driving with the passengers’ interest and time in mind? Other vehicle drivers are also very much guilty of most of the aforementioned aggravation.

Many would say, “keep on dreaming” or, “not in this life time.” Nothing is truer or being really realistic. In common practice, most accidents occur because of negligence, inexperience, impatience, speeding, alcohol, poor driving skills, inattention and not observing and applying all traffic, rules, regulations and guidance. In poor weather condition, the need to adjust accordingly is not heeded.

While the police have their hands filled and their job cut out for them, they are trying to cope with uncontrolled and undisciplined road users. They are limited in number and resource. Some also do not respect their uniform and indulge in controversial matters in contravention, contradicting customary compliance. The police need to step up to the plate in controlling noise nuisance by motorists which is an abuse of public privilege and privacy. Overtaking and under taking is a key area for monitoring and ticketing. Speeding is a sickening area and needs to be curbed. Overall, if road users can be responsible participators, many lives may be saved and not lost. Road safety is everyone’s business. Do be the change for a change and have a safe holiday season.

Yours respectfully,

Jai Lall