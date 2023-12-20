Preliminary report on 2022 Census to be completed by second quarter of 2024 – Min. Singh

Latest update December 20th, 2023 12:59 AM
Dec 20, 2023 News
Kaieteur News – A preliminary report of the Census 2022 is expected to be made available to the government by the second quarter of 2024.
Senior Minister in the Office of the President with Responsibility for Finance, Dr. Ashni Singh provided the update at the 70th sitting of the National Assembly on Tuesday, at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre.
He said the census is making progress in ensuring 100 per cent coverage. “Subsequent to the preparation of that preliminary report by the end of the second quarter of 2024, the bureau will require a further four to six months for preparation and publication of all reports,” he explained.
The senior minister was at the time responding to questions posed by Opposition Member of Parliament Annette Ferguson, concerning the mechanisms in place to facilitate maximum coverage, as well as the projected completion date for the exercise. He reminded that while the government would like the census to be completed as swiftly as possible, it is important to ensure that comprehensiveness and full coverage are not compromised in the process.
The census is being conducted on a household level, and this allows for one mature member of the household to answer on behalf of all the members, who may not be available at the time. Additionally, in cases where no one is present at the time of the initial visit by the enumerator, then the enumerator will make two return visits.
“Enumerators who, on the initial visit to the household, are unable to make contact, such enumerators are required to leave a call-back card, which is a slip of paper that informs the household of the visit and the date and time of the next visit,” Dr Singh said.
To further facilitate persons who may not have been counted, the Bureau of Statistics has also implemented an online feedback platform which allows persons to provide their contact information, with the aim of scheduling a visit. Verification and mobile enumeration teams are actively working in hard-to-reach areas, and a call centre has been established to assist these teams in identifying persons who have not been counted.
“Efforts will continue. The team at the Bureau of Statistics is continuing to work diligently, because we would like to ensure that we have maximum coverage in the census,” he assured the House. For the core enumeration period, a total of 2,811 temporary census personnel were hired, which includes enumerators, supervisors, area coordinators and regional coordinators, among others.
Persons who have not been counted in the census can reach out via WhatsApp or telephone at 701-8700, or 701-8701. They can also fill out the feedback form at https://statisticsguyana.gov.gy/ninja-forms/9aov9/ , after which they will be contacted by the bureau. (DPI)
Listen to how Jagdeo developing Guyana!!!
Dec 20, 2023Kaieteur News – With over $270 million already spent on the rehabilitation of the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall, the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sport is looking to spend an additional $34...
Dec 20, 2023
Dec 20, 2023
Dec 19, 2023
Dec 19, 2023
Dec 19, 2023
Kaieteur News – By now it should be clear to President Ali that he should stay clear of resurrecting the failed plans... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders (The writer is Antigua and Barbuda’s Ambassador to the United States and the Organization of American... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]