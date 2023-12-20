Man killed during domino game

– Suspect tells police he ran into knife

Kaieteur News – A friendly domino game on Tuesday ended abruptly after one man was stabbed to death at a shop in Paradise Village, West Coast Berbice (WCB).

Dead is 27-year-old Dwayne Byass called ‘Eddo’ of Golden Fleece, WCB. Police said that Byass was playing a game of dominoes with Nacio Allen called “Buck Boy” at Middle Street, Paradise when they started arguing with each other. It was around 12:50 hrs when that argument escalated into a fight.

Eyewitnesses told police that Allen whipped out a knife, stabbed Byass to the left side of his belly and ran out of the shop. Persons recall seeing Allen running in the street with a knife in his hand.

While the suspect was making good his escape, Byass reportedly collapsed in the shop. His cousin picked him and rushed him to the Mahaicony Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

Allen subsequently turned himself in at the Weldaad Police Station. He told investigators there that he did not stab Byass. He alleged that Byass had run into his knife while attacking him with a piece of wood at the shop.

He was promptly arrested and remains in custody as police continue investigations.