Latest update December 20th, 2023 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Man killed during domino game

Dec 20, 2023 News

– Suspect tells police he ran into knife

Kaieteur News – A friendly domino game on Tuesday ended abruptly after one man was stabbed to death at a shop in Paradise Village, West Coast Berbice (WCB).

Dead, Dwayne Byass

Dead, Dwayne Byass

Dead is 27-year-old Dwayne Byass called ‘Eddo’ of Golden Fleece, WCB. Police said that Byass was playing a game of dominoes with Nacio Allen called “Buck Boy” at Middle Street, Paradise when they started arguing with each other. It was around 12:50 hrs when that argument escalated into a fight.

Eyewitnesses told police that Allen whipped out a knife, stabbed Byass to the left side of his belly and ran out of the shop.  Persons recall seeing Allen running in the street with a knife in his hand.

While the suspect was making good his escape, Byass reportedly collapsed in the shop. His cousin picked him and rushed him to the Mahaicony Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

Allen subsequently turned himself in at the Weldaad Police Station. He told investigators there that he did not stab Byass. He alleged that Byass had run into his knife while attacking him with a piece of wood at the shop.

He was promptly arrested and remains in custody as police continue investigations.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

FINAL PROGRAMME FOR THE YEAR 2023 – The Dr. Glenn Lall Show – Dec 15, 2023

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

Listen to how Jagdeo developing Guyana!!!

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

$34M more to be spent on Cliff Anderson Sports Hall rehabilitation project

$34M more to be spent on Cliff Anderson Sports Hall rehabilitation...

Dec 20, 2023

Kaieteur News – With over $270 million already spent on the rehabilitation of the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall, the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sport is looking to spend an additional $34...
Read More
England level series with thumping win after Salt ton

England level series with thumping win after Salt...

Dec 20, 2023

IPL auction: Starc becomes most expensive player at IPL

IPL auction: Starc becomes most expensive player...

Dec 20, 2023

West Indies have second attempt to close out series

West Indies have second attempt to close out...

Dec 19, 2023

West Indies name Squad for ICC Men’s U19 Cricket WC in SA

West Indies name Squad for ICC Men’s U19...

Dec 19, 2023

Trophy Stall throws support behind KFC Goodwill Series

Trophy Stall throws support behind KFC Goodwill...

Dec 19, 2023

Features/Columnists

  • The Jagdeo touch!

    Kaieteur News – By now it should be clear to President Ali that he should stay clear of resurrecting the failed plans... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]