Man killed by drunk driver while doing construction work at Montrose

Kaieteur News – A 29-year-old construction worker died on Monday night after a driver attached to the National Insurance Scheme (NIS) lost control of a pick-up and collided with him at Montrose, East Coast Demerara (ECD).

Dead is Daniel Mc Calmon of West La Penitence, Georgetown. According to police, the accident occurred at about 22:00hrs on Monday.

Police related that the accident involved a motor pickup bearing registration PAD 1720, owned by the NIS and driven by a 44-year-old driver of Kuru Kuru, Soesdyke-Linden Highway and a motor pick-up bearing registration GMM 8060, owned and driven by an 80-year-old man.

Investigations revealed that the NIS pick-up was reportedly proceeding west on the southern carriageway of Montrose Public Road at a fast rate and whilst in the process of negotiating a left turn, the driver lost control of the vehicle and collided with the centre median of the road.

As a result, the vehicle ended up on the northern carriageway and struck McCalmon, who was carrying out roadwork alongside the northern carriageway. Following the collision, McCalmon was dragged by the vehicle on the northern carriageway and in the process collided with another pickup GMM 8060 which was proceeding east on the northern driving lane; both vehicles sustained extensive damage before coming to a halt.

McCalmon who was pinned under the errant driver’s vehicle, was picked up in an unconscious condition by public-spirited citizens and rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC), where he was examined by a doctor, who pronounced him dead on arrival.

The body was escorted to the Memorial Gardens Funeral Home and is awaiting a post-mortem examination.

The police conducted a breathalyzer test on Williams, and it showed readings of .068 and .071 micrograms respectively; above the legal limit. The suspect remains in police custody and is assisting with investigations.